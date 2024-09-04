Printful Partners with Brikl to Enhance Services for US Customers and Expand Global Reach

Printful has announced a strategic partnership with Brikl, a provider of scalable on-demand online stores. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the promotional products industry by offering businesses in the United States and around the world unprecedented access to Printful’s extensive product catalog and Brikl’s innovative technology platform.

Expanding Global Capabilities and Seamless Integration

The partnership between Printful and Brikl addresses the increasing market demand for speed and convenience. Businesses utilizing this integration will benefit from quick and reliable order processing, access to hundreds of Printful’s customizable products, and a seamless on-demand experience that allows them to be more agile and responsive to customer needs.

One of the standout features of this partnership is its potential to simplify cross-border sales. Printful’s global network of fulfillment centers will enable Brikl’s customers to sell internationally without the typical complications of customs and high logistics costs. With average shipping times of 3 to 5 days, businesses can efficiently meet the demands of a global market while offering a wider range of customizable products, boosting both sales and customer loyalty.

A New Standard for the Promotional Products Industry

Chris Victory, Head of Partnerships at Printful, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Brikl, a company that shares our vision of empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and services. This partnership will allow Printful to access the promotional products industry and be the first to market with on-demand at scale, setting a new standard for online selling. We’re excited to embark on this groundbreaking journey with Brikl.”

Jason Reinhardt, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder at Brikl, echoed this enthusiasm: “We’re delighted that this partnership will make Printful—a brand known for standout product standards, innovation, and culture—available to the promotional industry in the US and globally for the first time at scale. The depth and consistency of inventory through our partnership is something no other e-commerce platform can offer. We’re excited about the myriad benefits this will bring.”

Driving Innovation and Market Leadership

Through this partnership, Printful and Brikl are positioned to lead the market in on-demand promotional products, offering businesses a unique competitive advantage. By combining Printful’s vast inventory and fulfillment capabilities with Brikl’s scalable online store technology, this collaboration sets a new standard for the promotional products industry, making it easier for businesses to meet the evolving needs of their customers.