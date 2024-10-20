Promotional Items: Reward Your Customers and Attract New Ones

Promotional products serve as valuable tools for small business owners looking to enhance brand awareness among consumers. Business promotional items effectively function as marketing instruments, enabling your brand to engage consumers through their senses. This type of advertising facilitates a physical interaction between consumers and the brand, often leading to a more memorable brand experience.

Unlike advertising messages, promotional products are not as intrusive and distracting. Offering a promotional item is like saying, ‘We care. Thank you for being a valued customer.’

When prospects or clients receive these products, they are more likely inclined to reciprocate by looking at or purchasing the products or services. According to research, people who receive promotional items are more likely to remember the advertiser’s name on the products. Upon receiving the promotional products, others will be more inclined to research the company or product.

It all falls on your ability to capture the imagination of your targets and help build lasting connections. Promotional items might include wearables, drinkware, bags, computer products, desk office accessories, calendars, tech devices, and more – they come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. In many cases, it’s even possible to obtain custom items that aren’t usually found in promotional product catalogs. Below are some of our picks for your consideration:

The Benefits of Business Promotional Items

Small business owners can significantly enhance their brand visibility by using promotional products that feature their business name and information. Here are some examples:

Best Business Promotional Items for Your Small Business

You don’t have to break your budget to find the best promotional products. There are a lot of options for both cheap promotional items or more expensive ones. We rounded up some ideas for small business promotional products for you in the list below:

Product Top Pick: Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope Runner Up: Atmos Green 100% Cotton Reusable Grocery Bags Best Value: 100pcs Personalized Bottle Opener Keychain Pricing (Estimate) Variable ($10 to $2,000) Moderately Priced Most Affordable Customization Options Mini envelope can be printed or stamped with your logo or company name Company name, logo, or other promotional content can be printed on either side of the bag Can be customized with up to two lines Special Features No fees on the cards and no expiration date Made from 100% recycled cotton, available in 34 colors, and bulk orders from five to 200 pieces are possible Comes in a variety of colors, several different fonts are available for your company name Quantity Single Single or Bulk (5 to 200 pieces) Bulk (100 pieces) Ideal Use For rewarding customers or employees Great for trade shows, events, and regular use by customers Great for trade shows, events, and as promotional gifts

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Top Pick: Amazon gift cards can be great business promotional items if you serve a very diverse customer base and can’t decide on what item to settle on. Amazon gift cards are pre-loaded with a set amount of money that allows recipients to redeem their gift from amazon.

Gift cards range from as low as $10 to as high as $2,000, allowing you the discretion to reward customers based on their loyalty and frequency of patronage. They are also a good way to reward your employees as well. What is also great is that there are no fees on the cards and no expiration date. You can print or stamp the mini envelope with your logo or company name.

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Buy on Amazon

Atmos Green 100% Cotton Reusable Grocery Bags

Runner Up: Branded reusable grocery bags are great promotional products. They are used by most people, are environmentally friendly, and will be seen by many.

The Atmos Green reusable grocery bag is made from 100% recycled cotton, and it comes in at 15 X 16 inches with a 27? Long handle. You can print your company name, logo, or other promotional content on either side of the bag. The company provides bags in 34 colors and bulk orders from five to 200 pieces.

Atmos Green Recycled Cotton Reusable Grocery bags

Buy on Amazon

100pcs Personalized Bottle Opener Keychain

Best Value: Our top value choice is this 100-pack of aluminum bottle openers, which can be personalized with up to two lines. These bottle openers are compact and practical, making them ideal for trade shows. Best of all, the company that ships the keychains also handles the customization, so you won’t have to worry about additional printing costs.

You get 100 pieces of promotional gifts for a low price. They come in a variety of colors and several different fonts are available for your company name.

100PCS Custom Personalized Bottle Opener Keychain Bulk

Buy on Amazon

Smart Go – Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (100 Pieces)

Customization company Smart Go offers edge-to-edge customization on these microfiber cleaning cloths. They will print your company logo or artwork on each white cloth, ensuring your brand stands out. Microfiber cloths are used by almost everyone for electronics, eyeglasses, and more.

Smart Go – Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (100 Pieces) – Digital Custom Print Your Company Artwork or Business Logo

Buy on Amazon

Promotional Custom Hand Sanitizers – 12 Count

Hand sanitizer has become one of the most popular business promotional items, especially if they can be customized. This 12-count hand sanitizers can be customized using a four-color process with your logo, which goes on the sticker on the bottle.

Each 1.5 oz bottle is filled with a fresh-scented hand sanitizer infused with moisturizers.

Promotional Hand Sanitizer with Carabiner, Custom Hand Sanitizers – 12 Quantity

Buy on Amazon

Belladonna Vanilla Lip Balm – 50 Pack

Lip balms make great promotional products because just about everyone uses them. This 50-pack by Belladonna is vanilla scented with moisturizing vitamin E and shea butter. The tubes are blank and can be easily and quickly customized by using a label printed with your business name/logo.

Belladonna Vanilla Lip Balm 50 Pack

Buy on Amazon

20 oz. Water Bottles with Carabiner Set of 100

Nothing beats ice-cold water on hot summer days. Water bottles make great promotional gifts, and your customers will be sure to get a lot of use from these BPA-free, high-quality aluminum water bottles.

These bottles have a twist cap to prevent spilling and are designed with a slim bottom to fit most cupholders.

Discount Promos will print your company logo on the bottles so they arrive ready to go. These bottles are printed in the USA.

Custom Water Bottles with Carabiner 20 oz. Set of 100

Buy on Amazon

M&M’s Fun Size Giveaways

Another option for promotional products is candy. This 50-pack of custom promotional fun-sized M&Ms is sure to be a hit with your customers. You can have your small business company logo printed on one side of the wrapper, making it a fun and memorable gift.

50ct Promotional Items Add Your Logo Candy M&M’s Fun Size Giveaways (50 Pack)

Buy on Amazon

Express Pencils’ Rainbow Rubberized Soft Touch Ballpoint Pens

This offering from Express Pencils features a 2-in-1 pen/stylus design. The stylus tip works perfectly on tablets, smartphones, and computer screens. These metal pens use black ink and have a medium point. Each box contains seven pens in a variety of colors. The rubberized barrel provides a soft-touch grip for added comfort, making it an excellent gift for conventions, trade shows, corporate events, and more. Measuring 6.93 x 3.7 x 2.44 inches, you can print your small business logo or company tagline on these pens to enhance your best promotional items.

Rainbow Rubberized Soft Touch Ballpoint Pen with Stylus Tip a stylish, premium metal pen, black ink, medium point

Buy on Amazon

Joinwin Mini LED Flashlight Key Chain

Key chains are a cost-effective and widely favored choice for businesses seeking the best promotional items. Joinwin offers key chains that include an added bonus: a flashlight to assist you in navigating keyholes in low-light conditions.

You get a dozen per package in an assortment of colors. Another plus is there is enough space to imprint your logo or branding on the flashlight. Each unit weighs just 3.2 ounces and comes in at 7.5 x 4.7 x 0.7 inches.

Joinwin Mini LED Flashlight Key Chain Thin LED Flashlight on Keychain

Buy on Amazon

Canopy Street Store’s Motivational Quote Cards

These motivation cards come in batches of 50, with 25 distinct designs on business card sizes (2 x 3.5 inches). These kindness cards help send out positive messages and joy to the people who matter to your business, including employees, customers, and other people you’d love to spread positivity to.

The cards come with a blank back so you can add your small business logo and company information should you choose to do so. The cards come in various colors that include pink, orange, yellow, green, blue, white, and teal.

Motivational Quote Cards/Business Card Size / 50 Kindness Cards

Buy on Amazon

Mr-Label Waterproof Matte White Water Bottle Labels

From company to promotional events, conferences, open houses, and trade shows having your brand on a bottle of water will get the attention of your audience.

Mr-Label allows you to print your content on an 8.11″ x 2″ label with either an inkjet or laser printer. After printing, simply peel the labels off the sheet and apply them to your water bottles. The company offers an online design tool, or you can utilize templates available for Mr-Label in MS Word, OpenOffice, or Photoshop.

You can get ten sheets with 50 labels or 50 sheets with 250 labels.

Mr-Label 8.11?×2? Waterproof Matte White Water Bottle Labels – for Inkjet/Laser Printer – Self-Adhesive Wraparound

Buy on Amazon

Choosing the Right Promotional Items

Promotional products can be an incredible marketing tool for small businesses, helping to increase brand recognition and fostering a sense of connection with your customers. As you evaluate potential promotional items, consider the following tips to make the most impact:

Quality: The items you choose should reflect the quality your business stands for. Opt for durable, well-made products. Subpar items could harm your brand’s reputation rather than enhance it.

Usefulness: Focus on items that provide practical value to the recipients. Products that your customers use on a daily basis will help keep your brand at the forefront of their minds. Here are some frequently valued promotional items:

Personalized Pens: Almost everyone uses pens, making them a practical choice.

Branded Water Bottles: Ideal for fitness-focused businesses or any company promoting sustainability.

Custom Lip Balm: A unique and useful item, perfect for businesses in colder climates or the beauty sector.

Uniqueness: To stand out from the crowd, choose items that are distinctive and memorable. Strive for creative, innovative ideas that capture your brand’s spirit while respecting your marketing budget.

Logo: It is essential to prominently display your logo or business information on your promotional items. Ensure that it fits well and enhances the overall appearance of the item. Featuring your logo consistently on these products serves as a reminder of your brand for your customers. If you want to add a personal touch to your items, consider collaborating with vendors that provide custom printing services.

Promotional Giveaways

Promotional giveaways are another great marketing tool for small businesses. You can order bulk items and have enough to give away to a lot of people, or you can get just a few things for a “special giveaway.”

Using Promotional Items

Promotional items can be used for a variety of purposes. Popular programs include business gifts, employee relations, orientation programs, corporate communications, tradeshows, dealer/distribution programs, company stores, generating new customers or new accounts, and promoting brand awareness and brand loyalty. Other uses may include employee incentive programs, new product or service introductions, and marketing research for survey and focus group participants.

If you have a decent budget, you can use it also to impact new and existing customers. For example, you can give out some promotional items to anyone while giving the other two out for high targets and best performers. A rule of thumb is to categorize promotional products based on ‘good,’ ‘better,’ and ‘best.’ This will help you stay organized and keep track of your giveaways.

Choosing the right promotional items can be a game-changer for your small business. By ensuring the products are of high quality, useful, unique, and well-branded, you’re more likely to make a lasting impression on your customers. Always keep your target audience in mind and strive for items that they’ll appreciate and use often. This strategy can significantly boost your brand’s profile and help foster long-term customer loyalty.