Top Public Speaking Courses to Boost Your Confidence

Teaching your child, training your employees, speaking to a crowd, or doing a simple vlog all require the ability to present your ideas and thoughts clearly and memorably. Public speaking and presentation skills are necessary whether you are addressing a live crowd or a virtual one. Public Speaking skills hold a key role in getting your audience engaged with your service/product, resulting in increased sales. Through these courses, you can transform from a nervous beginner to a confident communicator, ensuring your message is impactful and well-received.

Public Speaking Courses

There are several courses on public speaking and presentation. These courses offer techniques designed specifically for beginners to help them become confident communicators. The following are some of the best public speaking courses available online.

What is Public Speaking?

Definition and Importance Public speaking is the act of communicating ideas, opinions, or information to a live audience through verbal and non-verbal means. It involves conveying complex ideas, thoughts, and emotions in a clear, concise, and engaging manner. Effective public speaking is a valuable skill that can benefit individuals in various aspects of life, including personal and professional development, public relations, and leadership. Public speaking skills are essential for confident communication, persuasion, and building relationships. They enable individuals to express themselves effectively, convey their message, and engage their audience. Developing public speaking skills can help individuals become more confident, competent, and influential communicators.

Speak Like a Pro: Public Speaking for Professionals

Speak Like a Pro: Public Speaking for Professionals course transforms nervous beginners into confident professionals by teaching the structure and best practices of storytelling and presentation. The 3Cs of public speaking, body language, eye contact, and connecting with your audiences are all discussed in the course. The course contains one hour of video material and 17 downloadable resources. This public speaking course packages 29 lectures in 8 sections, including: Analyze your audience

Structure your content

Speak like a pro Delivery skills

Think and speak on your feet

Manage your speech anxiety

Public Speaking and Presenting at Work

Public Speaking and Presenting at Work course covers all the basics of presentation in a professional capacity, starting with designing your speech to leading meetings and audiences. It will help you deal with your nervousness and stage fright, teach you to use visual aids, and handle difficult participants. The lessons are made up of video lectures, 13 downloadable resources, and 13 articles. There are 2 hours and 34 minutes of videos making 38 lectures in 7 sections such as: Developing Confidence

Presentation Skills

Audience Engagement

Planning your Presentation

Running Meetings and Groups

Mastering Body Language for Effective Public Speaking

Effective Presentation and TED-like Public Speaking

Prepared by a TEDx speaker, Effective Presentation and TED-like Public Speaking is a guide to public speaking and storytelling. It also emphasizes the importance of international speech, highlighting the global context of public speaking skills. The class shows you proven techniques and styles of presentation that apply to any size of the audience. Furthermore, you will learn The Rule of 3 and the Message Map, a Twitter-friendly headline, using your voice for maximum impact. One hour of video lectures, 5 downloadable resources, and 1 article. These lessons are divided into 13 lectures across 5 sections, namely: A Huge Welcome and First Thing’s First

Content Structure

Delivery

Assignments

Bonus

How to Present Your Thoughts Smoothly, Clearly & Powerfully

In How to Present Your Thoughts Smoothly, Clearly & Powerfully, you will be taught the skills required for smooth and engaging speech. Moreover, you will learn to maintain your train of thought while presenting, the 5 steps to retrain your brain to say what and how you want to say it and perform well under pressure. This online public speaking course consists of 4 hours of video lectures and 23 downloadable resources. These videos make up 37 lectures distributed over 9 sections, such as: What is a Smooth Speech?

How to Develop and Use Smooth Speech

How to Speak with Absolute Clarity

How to Say Whatever You Want to Say with Confidence

How to T.R.A.C.K Your Success

Powerful speaking

Designed by a 5-time TED speaker Powerful speaking teaches the fundamentals of public speaking. The course will equip you with the necessary skills for powerful speaking whether you are closing a client or training your staff. In addition, you will learn to avoid common habits and vocabulary that drain the power from your speech. In the package, there are 1.5 hours of video lectures and 1 downloadable resource. In a total of 1 hour and 23 minutes of video material, there are 19 lectures across 9 sections, including: The Four leeches

The Seven Deadly Sins

The Foundations of Power

The Vocal toolbox

Public Speaking

On-Camera Charisma for YouTube Stars – YouTube Marketing

On-Camera Charisma for YouTube Stars – YouTube Marketing teaches you how to make video presentations easily and shows you how to conduct yourself on camera. The lessons include hosting a program, easy editing techniques, responding to your audience, and much more. The bundle is made up of 2 hours of video lectures,6 downloadable resources, and 2 articles. These 2-hours of videos make a total of 46 lectures distributed over 5 sections, namely: Look and Sound Your Best on Camera from Now On

Media Training Essentials: looking Comfortable, Confident, and Relaxed on Video

Everybody Needs Makeup to Look Their Best

You are the Producer of Your TV

Yes, You are Graduating: The Conclusion

Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Training Course

Prepared by an award-winning professor/ TEDx Talk speaker, this course is a brief guide to public speaking. This Speech course trains you to be a memorable speaker and to enjoy public speaking. The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Training Course is made up of 16 hours of video lectures, 307 downloadable resources, and 30 articles. The 16-hour long program contains 206 lectures in 28 sections, including: Act 1: Audience: Identity & Identifying with Your Audience

Act 2: Purpose: What is the Purpose of Your Speech

Act 3: Content: Scene 1: How to Start Your Presentation

Act 5: Confidence: Conquering the Fear of Public Speaking and Presentations

Act 6: Delivery: Scene 1: Creating the Delivery (from Page to Stage!)

Presenting with Confidence: Prepare, Practice and Perform!

Presenting with Confidence: Prepare, Practice and Perform! is a guide to overcoming performance nervousness and presenting with confidence. it also shows you how to present yourself, connect with your audience, and influence them. This bundle contains 1 Hour of video lectures, 1 article, and downloadable resources. The lessons are prepared in 26 lectures in 8 sections, including: Your Mindset: How to Create a Winning Attitude

Building Your Content: How to Prepare an Amazing Memorable Presentation

Show Time: Tips to Looking Great on Stage

Your Game Day Skills: Tools to Use on the Day of Your Presentation

The Aftermath: How to Create Bigger Opportunities for Yourself

Hacking Public Speaking

Hacking Public Speaking teaches how to be a good storyteller and replicate the best TED Talks and speakers. The course also offers proven techniques from public Speaking’s True 10,000 Hour Masters. The course includes delivering better virtual presentations. The class is made up of 4.5 hours of video lectures and 12 articles. These 4.5-hour videos are divided into 71 lectures across 9 sections such as: Use Comedy Writing techniques

How to Story

How to make content Un-boring

Managing Stage fright

Bookending It

Presentation Skills: Give More Powerful, Memorable Talks

Presentation Skills; Give More Powerful, Memorable Talks course covers developing, designing, preparing, delivering, and avoiding common presentation pitfalls. You will be taught to use slides for a better impact using real-world case studies. In this package, there are 1.5 hours of video lectures and 11 downloadable resources. The course contains 26 lectures distributed across 6 sections, including: Developing Clear Content that Stands Out

Designing Your Presentation to Maximize Impact

Preparing Your Talk for a Confident Delivery

Delivering Your Talk to Maximize Your Audience Connection

Course Wrap-up The course also emphasizes the importance of mastering persuasive speeches to become a confident communicator. Public speaking can be categorized into 3 parts, which is to be informative, persuasive, and entertaining. And a great presentation will include all these qualities in one speech. Starting with the way you dress and the way you conduct yourself, public speaking courses will guide you through the elements of effective speeches. From brand awareness campaigns to online videos public speaking impacts a business’s performance directly. Choosing the Right Course Factors to Consider With numerous public speaking courses available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Here are some factors to consider when selecting a public speaking course: Course content: Look for a course that covers the key techniques and skills you want to develop, such as speech writing, body language, and presentation skills. Level of expertise: Consider a course that caters to your level of expertise, whether you are a beginner or an advanced public speaker. Teaching style: Choose a course with a teaching style that suits your learning preferences, such as video lessons, interactive exercises, or live coaching. Flexibility: Consider a course that allows you to learn at your own pace, whether it’s online or offline. Feedback and support: Look for a course that provides feedback and support from experienced instructors or peers. Certification: Consider a course that offers certification or recognition upon completion. Reviews and testimonials: Research the course and read reviews from past participants to ensure it is reputable and effective. By considering these factors, you can choose a public speaking course that meets your needs and helps you become a confident and competent public speaker.

Overcoming Public Speaking Anxiety

Building Confidence and Reducing Fear Public speaking anxiety is a common phenomenon that can hinder individuals from expressing themselves effectively. However, with the right techniques and training, it is possible to overcome this fear and become a confident public speaker. Building confidence is key to overcoming public speaking anxiety. This can be achieved by practicing public speaking in a supportive environment, receiving feedback, and developing a growth mindset. Additionally, learning relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, visualization, and positive self-talk, can help reduce fear and anxiety. It is also important to focus on the message rather than the self. Instead of worrying about how you are coming across, focus on the content of your speech and the value it provides to your audience. This can help shift your attention away from your anxiety and towards your message.

What are the benefits of taking a public speaking course?

Taking a public speaking course can help you overcome fears, boost confidence, and transform you into a confident communicator. These courses often include techniques designed specifically for beginners, focusing on foundational skills and practical applications to enhance presentation abilities. Large companies like NASDAQ, Volkswagen, and NetApp have offered these courses to their employees. Udemy continuously offers discounts and special offers, so the prices are subject to change.

How much does a public speaking course cost?

Public speaking courses cost an average of $85. Udemy’s courses usually offer discounts and special offers, so there is a chance you will land a better deal. When you purchase the course, you’ll receive lifetime access (including updates) and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Are there certifications for public speaking courses?