The Best QR Code Uses for Marketing and Business

Not sure what to use a QR code for in business? Or perhaps you just want more examples of using QR codes in your next marketing campaign? Whatever your purpose, our list of 50 creative ways to use QR codes is sure to trigger ideas to boost brand awareness, attract an audience, close more sales, operate more efficiently, and support customers better.

A QR code is a type of barcode anyone can scan and read with the camera in their smartphone. QR code stands for Quick Response code (“quick” because consumers can scan the QR code with a smartphone and get instant access to the information or be directed somewhere, such as a website, to take action).

QR codes are now ubiquitous, appearing on pizza boxes, flyers, receipts, signs, shop doors, and even on plants and toilet seats! Consumers have finally discovered how simple it is to scan QR codes using a camera app on their mobile devices. After scanning, QR codes can direct users to a PDF, landing page, or video, initiate a text message conversation, and offer many other possibilities.

It’s not just consumers who are catching on. Small business people and marketers have also discovered how to create a QR code. Using online tools, creating them is easy, fast — and often free.

Ways to Use QR Codes for Business

You can put QR codes on just about everything. Once you find a QR code generator and generate a QR code, simply download it as an image file. Place it anywhere you place an image. But first, you must have a company strategy for using QR codes. Here are 50 QR code examples:

Marketing QR Codes

Direct Mail

A flyer or print postcard can boost local marketing campaigns. Use a QR code to take the recipient to the carryout order section of your website.

Print Ads

Bring your readers from print ads to your digital platforms.

Infographic

Include a QR code in an infographic leading to a page to subscribe to your newsletter.

Map Directions

Put a QR code on a brochure leading to a Google Map with directions to your place of business. Read more tips about retail marketing.

Contest Entry

Dynamic QR codes can be used to direct someone to enter a contest or giveaway. For more on using SMS, see SMS marketing best practices.

Customer Survey

Place a QR code on a receipt and make it one step easier for a customer to be taken to a feedback survey. No manually typing in a URL.

Connect Salespeople Directly

You can connect salespeople directly for faster response with QR codes.

Coupons

Be like Wayfair and add a QR code to a mailer. Users capture a discount coupon number in one simple action instead of manually typing all digits at checkout in an online purchase.

Stop Updating Costs for Real-time Information

With dynamic codes, you can update real-time information without changing the codes you already have.

Interactive Video Ads

Take a page out of a Burger King campaign and turn an advertisement into an interactive experience. The Burger King ad has a QR code floating across the screen. Scanning the code with a smartphone takes users to a page with downloadable coupons. See on YouTube here.

Mobile Marketing SMS Lists

Send SMS messages to subscribers to opt-in with QR codes instead of their phone numbers.

Carryout Transactions

Do like Little Caesar’s Pizza and deploy a QR code system for no-contact pickups of carryout orders. See how it works.

Packaging and Labels

Cans and Jars

Put QR codes on labels, leading to web pages with more product information. See photo above.

Boxes

Add QR codes with a message prompting people to give a testimonial or register a product.

Wrapping Paper

Enhance your wrapping paper’s effectiveness in attracting repeat customers by incorporating a QR code that encourages them to subscribe to your email list for upcoming deals. There’s no need to invest in custom wrapping; just attach QR code stickers instead.

Limit Packaging

Reducing packaging while providing additional images, warranties, and paperwork through QR code uses.

Social Media Uses

Like on Facebook Page

This QR code takes you to a special social media page where you can Like the Facebook page of Small Business Trends.

All Social Icons in One

Instead of cluttering marketing materials with multiple icons for Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, use one dynamic QR code that sends visitors to a single landing page with links to all.

Signs

Digital Signs

Add a scannable coupon on digital signs to increase sales.

Real Estate For Sale Sign

The codes on the for sale sign can send your potential homeowner to a virtual tour of the house you are selling.

Pop-up Banners

Place QR codes on vertical banners in front of your restaurant so users can scan for your carryout menu. Or put a banner in your retail store with information for a product displayed nearby.

Shopping Experience

Scan to Pay

Add “scan to pay” QR codes to invoices you send to get paid faster. Or see if your POS software offers the option.

Streamline Ordering

Streamline orders by providing QR codes directly to a particular product.

Receive a Coupon

Use a QR code that takes people to where they can claim a discount coupon.

Self-Serve Ordering and Payment

The Square Self-Serve Ordering solution provides a contactless dining and payment option for restaurants with QR codes. Patrons use their smartphones to look at the menu, order and pay.

Invite to Review

Include a scannable decal on your door to invite a consumer to visit your business reviews on the Better Business Bureau site (businesses get the QR code from the BBB).

Join WiFi Network

Show guests to your facility a static code to allow them jto oin your WiFi network without manually entering a password. Read: QR Codes for WiFi.

Pre-fill eCommerce Shopping Carts

Encourage customers with codes to reorder automatically by refilling shopping carts with items they have ordered in the past.

Place Orders

A South Korean grocery store placed a stand in a subway station with QR codes of items for sale. Shoppers scan codes to purchase groceries, which the store then delivers to their homes.

PayPal QR Code

With the PayPal app, sellers can download a QR code that enables shoppers to scan and pay with their PayPal account.

Events

Tradeshow Banners and Displays

Attendees can scan their QR codes from a sign or banner and be prompted to get a special show discount.

Branded Swag and Promotional Items

If you give away promotional items like coffee mugs, mousepads, and journal books, why not add QR codes? Customize the codes to include your branding.

Name Tags

When name tags feature QR codes, exhibitors can gather metrics to assess booth traffic. To encourage attendees to allow you to scan their QR codes, consider offering a prize drawing as an incentive.

T-Shirts

Have people wear your t-shirts with QR codes to drive them to your booth or other destinations.

Calendar

Instead of putting the events on dates of a calendar, put QR codes with more engaging and interactive information.

Lead Follow-up

QR codes provide a convenient method for following up on leads generated at a conference. Instead of manually entering contact details like name, phone number, email address, and company from business cards, these details can be gathered and stored in a database.

Communication and Contact

Business Card

The QR codes on business cards can connect your customers to your site, social media, restaurant menu, products, and more.

Emails

Use Dynamic QR Codes to supplement your email marketing campaigns. The tracking data will let you know how well you are doing with each scan.

Direct Call

Add a phone number to your QR codes so that when scanned by a smartphone it will dial the number.

Resume

Codes on a resume can lead your potential employer to learn more about you by viewing videos and projects online.

Handouts

Include QR codes in handouts at your next speaking engagement or conference.

Mobile Phone Case

Place a custom QR tag on a cell phone case for your name, email address, or other contact information in case you lose it. The design will be a conversation starter, too.

Stickers

Get custom QR stickers or decals made. Then, use the stickers on anything you want to send users to your social media pages or your website. Ideas: See at Etsy.

Greeting Cards

Create beautiful greeting cards that, when scanned, open a YouTube video or audio file for an interactive greeting to clients. Ideas at Etsy.

Bitcoin Wallet Address

Bitcoin and other crypto codes are almost impossible to remember. If you are in person, you can scan the other party’s QR code to send Bitcoin. Or, put your Bitcoin address into a code integrated into a keychain or piece of jewelry to always have it nearby.

Product Information

Parts or Service

Scanning a QR code on a product can take the user to parts information or manuals. If you provide handyman or repair services, incorporate QR codes into your process. See example above.

Installation

You can direct your customers to a link where they can get instructions and more information on how to install your products.

Care Instructions

An orchid plant grower used QR codes on labels to help consumers find care instructions. See the nursery owner’s 1-minute video explaining.

Inventory Management and Tracking

Store product details, part numbers, and plain text in your code to quickly access identifying information.

Scan for Authentication

Have your customers verify the item they own is an authentic piece and not a counterfeit.

QR Codes in Business: Unlocking Versatile Marketing and Operational Solutions

In today’s digital age, QR codes have become an indispensable tool for businesses, offering a seamless bridge between physical and digital worlds. QR codes, or Quick Response codes, are easily scannable barcodes read through smartphone cameras, providing instant access to a wide array of information and actions. Their versatility has led to widespread adoption across various industries, enabling businesses to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and bolster marketing efforts.

From marketing campaigns to operational efficiencies, QR codes open up a multitude of possibilities. They can direct customers to landing pages, initiate text message conversations, offer detailed product information, facilitate contactless transactions, and much more. QR codes are now a common sight in various settings – be it on product packaging, in-store displays, business cards, or even in unconventional places like plant labels or restroom advertisements.

The ease of creating QR codes using online tools has encouraged businesses to integrate them into their strategies. Whether it’s for direct mail campaigns, interactive video ads, digital signage, or facilitating carryout transactions, QR codes have proven to be an effective and cost-efficient solution. They’re particularly useful for small businesses, offering a simple yet powerful way to connect with customers, provide valuable information, and enhance the overall customer experience.

Incorporating QR codes into business operations not only elevates marketing strategies but also simplifies processes like payments, order placements, and customer feedback collection. With their ability to store and transmit diverse types of data, QR codes serve as a gateway to digital content, making them a critical component in the toolkit of modern businesses.

As the landscape of business continues to evolve, QR codes stand out as a versatile and innovative solution, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a competitive market by offering convenience, efficiency, and a touch of technological sophistication.

Quick Response Code Popularity

QR codes were invented in Japan over 25 years ago. While popular in parts of the world in the past decade, they failed to catch on in North America right away.

Partially, it was a technology barrier. When marketers first started using QR codes, consumers didn’t know what to do with them. Some people lacked a smartphone with a good imaging device.

Things are different now. According to the Pew Center, 81% of Americans have smartphone devices, and among those aged 18 to 29, it is 96%. According to Brett Narlinger of Blackhawk Networks, mobile wallet adoption jumped to 55% following the pandemic. Newer smartphones operate seamlessly with mobile wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Wallet. Interest in contactless solutions skyrocketed, and payment platforms stepped up, making QR code uses part of plug-and-play solutions for small businesses.

The time is right for retailers, restaurant owners, home service providers, franchisees, and other small businesses to use QR codes on marketing material, for payments and mobile marketing transactions, and for customer service.

Get Started Using QR Codes

Here’s a simple guide to help you start using QR codes effectively in your business or marketing endeavors:

Explore the Possibilities: QR code uses span a variety of applications. They can be utilized in marketing, customer engagement, and improving operational efficiency, providing multiple opportunities to enhance your business.

QR code uses span a variety of applications. They can be utilized in marketing, customer engagement, and improving operational efficiency, providing multiple opportunities to enhance your business. Select an Example: Begin by choosing one or more examples from the list of 50 creative ways to use QR codes provided earlier. Select options that align with your business goals and target audience.

Begin by choosing one or more examples from the list of 50 creative ways to use QR codes provided earlier. Select options that align with your business goals and target audience. Research QR Code Generators: There are various online tools and software available that allow you to generate QR codes for free or at a minimal cost. Research and choose a QR code generator that suits your needs. Some popular options include QR Code Generator, QRStuff, and QRickit.

There are various online tools and software available that allow you to generate QR codes for free or at a minimal cost. Research and choose a QR code generator that suits your needs. Some popular options include QR Code Generator, QRStuff, and QRickit. Choose the Content for Your QR Code: Identify the content you wish to link to your QR code. This might include a website URL, contact details, a video link, a PDF download, or any other pertinent information.

Identify the content you wish to link to your QR code. This might include a website URL, contact details, a video link, a PDF download, or any other pertinent information. Generate the QR Code: Use the chosen QR code generator to create your QR code. Input the content you’ve decided upon and customize the design if necessary. Most generators will provide you with a downloadable image file of the QR code.

Use the chosen QR code generator to create your QR code. Input the content you’ve decided upon and customize the design if necessary. Most generators will provide you with a downloadable image file of the QR code. Position the QR Code: After obtaining your QR code, determine the ideal location for it. Think about the context and intended use of the QR code. Suitable placements include marketing materials, product packaging, business cards, signage, promotional items, or even on digital platforms.

After obtaining your QR code, determine the ideal location for it. Think about the context and intended use of the QR code. Suitable placements include marketing materials, product packaging, business cards, signage, promotional items, or even on digital platforms. Test the QR Code: Before widely distributing the QR code, test it yourself to ensure that it functions as intended. Use a smartphone with a camera and a QR code scanning app to scan the code and confirm that it leads to the desired destination.

Before widely distributing the QR code, test it yourself to ensure that it functions as intended. Use a smartphone with a camera and a QR code scanning app to scan the code and confirm that it leads to the desired destination. Deploy in Your Strategy: Integrate the QR code into your business or marketing strategy. Communicate the presence and purpose of the QR code to your target audience, whether through promotional materials, signage, or online platforms.

Integrate the QR code into your business or marketing strategy. Communicate the presence and purpose of the QR code to your target audience, whether through promotional materials, signage, or online platforms. Monitor and Analyze: Many QR code generators offer tracking and analytics features that allow you to monitor how often the code is scanned and the success of your QR code campaigns. Use this data to refine your strategy over time.

Many QR code generators offer tracking and analytics features that allow you to monitor how often the code is scanned and the success of your QR code campaigns. Use this data to refine your strategy over time. Experiment and Learn: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different QR code applications and placements. Learn from the results and gather feedback from customers to understand what works best for your audience.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different QR code applications and placements. Learn from the results and gather feedback from customers to understand what works best for your audience. Stay Updated: Keep up with QR code trends and innovations. As technology evolves, new possibilities for QR code usage may emerge that could benefit your business.

Step Description Explore the Possibilities Understand the diverse applications of QR codes, from marketing to operational efficiency. Select an Example Choose specific QR code applications that align with your business goals and target audience. Research QR Code Generators Explore online tools to generate QR codes. Choose a suitable generator based on your needs. Decide on QR Code Content Determine the content you want to associate with the QR code, such as a URL, contact info, or video. Generate the QR Code Use a chosen QR code generator to create the QR code. Customize its design and generate the image. Place the QR Code Decide where to place the QR code, considering context. It could be on marketing materials or more. Test the QR Code Ensure functionality by scanning the QR code with a smartphone to verify that it leads correctly. Deploy in Your Strategy Integrate the QR code into your business strategy and communicate its purpose to your target audience. Monitor and Analyze Use QR code generators with tracking features to measure scans and campaign success. Experiment and Learn Try various QR code applications, gather feedback, and adapt based on the results. Stay Updated Keep up with QR code trends and innovations to leverage new possibilities for your business.

Remember, QR codes offer a versatile and dynamic way to engage with your audience and enhance various aspects of your business. With a bit of creativity and strategic thinking, you can unlock their potential and create unique experiences for your customers.

Visit our guide on creating QR codes, including a list of the best QR code generators.