Quartet Introduces Dry-Erase Desktop Pad for Organized Workspaces

Quartet has launched the Quartet® Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pad, a budget-friendly workspace solution designed to enhance productivity and organization. The new product aims to simplify workspaces by providing a clutter-free and efficient tool for home, office, or classroom use.

The Quartet Dry-Erase Desktop Pad combines durability, functionality, and convenience. Positioned between the keyboard and computer screen, the pad offers a sleek angled surface for jotting down reminders, ideas, or to-do lists without relying on sticky notes. The durable painted steel writing surface is resistant to stains and ghosting, ensuring long-term use.

The desktop pad is designed with several thoughtful features to promote productivity and organization:

Integrated Keyboard Storage : A felt pad allows for smooth, scratch-free sliding of the keyboard underneath the desktop pad, keeping desks tidy.

: A felt pad allows for smooth, scratch-free sliding of the keyboard underneath the desktop pad, keeping desks tidy. Accessory Storage : An accessory channel and magnetic marker cap provide a dedicated space for the included dry-erase marker, ensuring tools are always within reach.

: An accessory channel and magnetic marker cap provide a dedicated space for the included dry-erase marker, ensuring tools are always within reach. Comprehensive Kit : The product comes with a felt keyboard pad, a Quartet dry-erase marker, and a microfiber towel for easy cleaning.

: The product comes with a felt keyboard pad, a Quartet dry-erase marker, and a microfiber towel for easy cleaning. Magnetic Surface : Important notes and photos can be secured directly onto the painted steel surface using magnets.

: Important notes and photos can be secured directly onto the painted steel surface using magnets. Compact and Portable Design: Weighing just 1.5 pounds, the 21” x 7.75” dry-erase board features fold-down legs, making it easy to transport, store, and ship.

“The Quartet Dry-Erase Desktop Pad was designed to simplify and elevate any workspace,” said Aaron DiStefano, Senior Marketing Manager at ACCO Brands. “We’re excited to offer a budget-conscious solution that combines innovation and functionality, helping users stay organized while keeping their desks clutter-free.”

The desktop pad is suitable for various environments, including offices, classrooms, and home workstations. Its compatibility with standing desks and traditional setups adds to its versatility as a workspace essential. Priced at $21.99, the Quartet Dry-Erase Desktop Pad offers an affordable solution for those looking to streamline their workspaces.

The Quartet Dry-Erase Desktop Pad is now available for purchase at Meijer’s stores, as well as online through Amazon and Quartet.com. With its innovative design and accessible price point, this new offering continues Quartet’s tradition of providing high-quality dry-erase products that enhance productivity and organization.