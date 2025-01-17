Quicken Launches All-in-One App for Seamless Business and Personal Finance Management

Quicken, a leader in personal finance software, has unveiled Quicken Business & Personal, an innovative app designed to integrate business and personal financial management into a single platform. The app aims to address the challenges faced by self-employed individuals and small business owners who traditionally manage separate tools for their financial needs.

Quicken Business & Personal enables users to manage multiple business and personal accounts within a single, intuitive app. From tracking invoices to monitoring investments, the platform consolidates financial tools, empowering users to make more informed decisions while eliminating the need to juggle separate solutions.

“From our 40 years of experience serving tens of millions of customers, we know that it’s always been a challenge to manage finances for users with business activity commingled with their personal finances,” said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. “Quicken Business & Personal was designed to address this problem, providing best-in-class personal finance tools side-by-side with extensive, modern business financial management capabilities allowing users to view their financial picture both holistically and separately.”

The app provides tools to help users manage key financial activities more efficiently:

Organized Transactions : Automatically categorizes business and personal transactions, with custom tagging and categorization rules. Mixed purchases can be easily divided into business and personal costs.

: Automatically categorizes business and personal transactions, with custom tagging and categorization rules. Mixed purchases can be easily divided into business and personal costs. Integrated Financial Views : Offers side-by-side views of business and personal finances, with tools for tracking transfers and setting reminders.

: Offers side-by-side views of business and personal finances, with tools for tracking transfers and setting reminders. Enhanced Cash Flow Management : Simplifies invoicing and expense tracking, with auto-populated invoices and dashboards for monitoring payment statuses.

: Simplifies invoicing and expense tracking, with auto-populated invoices and dashboards for monitoring payment statuses. Simplified Tax Preparation : Tracks income and expenses throughout the year, generating tax-ready reports such as Schedule C or E forms and income statements.

: Tracks income and expenses throughout the year, generating tax-ready reports such as Schedule C or E forms and income statements. Personal Finance Tools: Includes features from Quicken Simplifi, allowing users to set savings goals, track investments, and plan for retirement.

With over five million new business applications filed annually in the U.S., and more than one-third of Americans earning income from secondary sources, financial management remains a major challenge. A recent Quicken study found that half of multi-job Americans struggle to track their income sources, with nearly half believing there must be an easier solution.

Quicken Business & Personal addresses these pain points by streamlining financial management and providing users with a holistic view of their finances.

Quicken’s new app is tailored for self-employed individuals and small business owners who need a comprehensive yet intuitive tool. By reducing the time spent on bookkeeping and offering detailed insights, Quicken Business & Personal aims to help users focus on building sustainable businesses and achieving financial goals.