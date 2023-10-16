7 Places to Get Quilting Supplies for Your Business

Businesses that create handmade goods have steadily increased in popularity, with a loyal customer base that appreciates the care and quality that goes into these products. Many sewing experts offer handmade products such as quilts as they can be easily made in a sewing room with the right supplies. To help you get started with creating handmade quilts, we’ve found the best places to get quilting supplies for your business.

The Quilting Market in 2023

The market for quilted products has steadily grown, with many different types of patchwork patterns available, such as quilt blocks. Customers love quilts since they can be used in many different ways and are made with high-quality materials, which has led to growth in the market. A local quilt shop, whether online or brick-and-mortar, has the potential to succeed.

Top Places to Buy Quilt Supplies Online

You might need many types of supplies for quilting, including unique quilt patterns, quilting accessories, and functional tools like a sewing machine. We’ll go through some of the best places to purchase quilting supplies for your business.

1. Amazon

If you are looking for both quilting and business supplies, Amazon is the best place to go. The prices are competitive, and you can find a vast array of items all in one place. Plus, with Amazon’s fast shipping times, you’ll be able to start quilting in no time.

2. Etsy

Etsy is a great place to pick up certain types of quilting supplies, such as quilting notions or a distinctive quilt pattern. In addition, you can find all types of supplies for your next project, including more unique fabric options and other niche suppliers for quilters.

3. Quilt Supply Company

Quilt Supply Company is a popular choice for both beginners and more advanced quilters since they have pretty much everything you need for quilting. You’ll find quilt kits, notions, fabric, and storage, and organization options. So if you’re looking for beautiful fabric pieces and lots of supplies, this is the place for you.

4. Fat Quarter Shop

Fat Quarter Shop is not just for quilters; it’s for all kinds of fabric-based crafts, so you will find many great supplies here for your next project. Fat Quarter has all the quilting tools and supplies needed, from heavier fabrics to notions, patterns, and much more.

5. Quilter’s Warehouse

Online stores such as Quilter’s Warehouse will be the best option if you’re seeking quilting supplies in bulk. They have all the must-have supplies quilters love at great prices, and you can purchase these in larger quantities if needed. This includes quilt kits, fabrics, appliques, and more to create beautiful and unique quilts for your shop.

6. Missouri Star Quilt Co

You can find almost all the quilting supplies needed to create beautiful products at Missouri Star Quilt Co. This includes materials for stitching, different needle options, fabric, a sewing machine, precut fabrics, and other tools needed for a serious quilter.

7. Seaside Quilting Supplies

Seaside Quilting Supplies is a small business quilting supply company that offers curated products and supplies for all kinds of quilting. You can find fabrics, curated fabric bundles, quilt notions, and other tools needed for quilting that are handpicked for their quality.

Essential Quilting Supply

Whether you want to stitch a small quilt or a larger king-sized quilt, you will need some essential materials to create the best product possible. Let’s look at some of the most important fabrics and other supplies a quilter needs:

Cotton Fabric

Cotton fabric is the most commonly used material in quilting. It’s soft, durable, and easy to work with. Cotton fabric comes in a myriad of patterns and colors which can be chosen to complement a quilt’s design. Its breathable quality makes it comfortable for bed quilts, especially in warm climates.

Batting

Batting or wadding is the middle layer of a quilt, sandwiched between the quilt top and the backing. It adds warmth and thickness to the quilt. Batting can be made from cotton, polyester, wool, or bamboo. The choice of batting can affect the loft and drape of the final quilt.

Flannel

Flannel is a soft, lightly brushed fabric often used for baby quilts or winter quilts. It provides extra warmth due to its napped surface. Flannel can be used both as a quilt top and backing, but it’s essential to pre-wash as it can shrink significantly.

Silk Fabric

Silk fabric offers a luxurious look and feel to a quilt. It has a natural sheen and drapes beautifully. However, silk can be challenging to work with due to its slippery nature. It’s often used in decorative or wall-hanging quilts.

Linen

Linen is made from the fibers of the flax plant. It’s strong, absorbent, and dries faster than cotton. Quilters might choose linen for a rustic or vintage look. Its texture adds a unique feel to the quilt, but it can wrinkle easily.

Voile

Voile is a lightweight, semi-transparent fabric with a smooth surface. It’s softer and drapes better than regular cotton. It’s excellent for lightweight quilts or quilted clothing.

Denim

Denim is a sturdy cotton twill fabric. It’s often recycled from old jeans for a unique, eco-friendly quilt. Denim quilts are durable and perfect for picnics or as rugged bed covers.

Minky Fabric

Minky is a soft, plush fabric often used for baby quilts or throw blankets. It’s incredibly soft and has a velvety touch, but can be challenging to quilt due to its stretchy nature.

Jersey Knit

Jersey knit is a stretchy fabric, commonly used in t-shirts. It can be incorporated into quilts for a soft, cozy feel but requires careful handling to prevent it from stretching out of shape.

Wool Fabric

Wool fabric is warm and durable. It can be used for both the quilt top and batting. Wool quilts are especially suitable for colder climates due to their insulating properties.

Muslin

Muslin is an inexpensive, plain-weave cotton fabric. It’s often used for backing quilts or making quilt mock-ups (called “muslins”) before using the final fabric.

Batik Fabric

Batik fabric is created using a manual wax-resist dyeing technique. It offers vibrant and intricate patterns, making it a favorite choice for many quilters to add a touch of uniqueness to their projects.

Charm Packs

Charm packs are collections of pre-cut fabric squares, usually measuring 5×5 inches. They are convenient for quilters as they offer a variety of coordinated fabrics, ideal for patchwork quilting.

Jelly Rolls

Jelly rolls are pre-cut fabric strips, typically 2.5 inches wide by the width of the fabric. They can be quickly sewn together for strip quilting projects or to create intricate designs without much cutting.

Fusible Web

Fusible web is a type of adhesive that can be ironed onto fabrics. It’s used for appliqué quilting to attach shapes and designs to the quilt top without sewing.

Threads

When it comes to thread, having multiple options is always useful so you can match your fabric. You can sew thread and fabric together to create layers for the quilt and decide whether to add patterns or appliques using the thread. There are also thread accessories available if necessary.

Quilt Notions

Quilt notions include items such as thread, applique notions, pins, bags and storage, and other accessories needed during the quilting process. Notions can vary depending on the types of products you are making, but there are a lot of options available.

Material Type Primary Use Characteristics Notes Cotton Fabric Fabric Quilt top/backing Soft, durable, versatile Breathable; common choice for quilts Batting Layer Middle layer of a quilt Adds warmth & thickness Choice affects loft & drape of quilt Flannel Fabric Quilt top/backing for warmth Soft, brushed surface Requires pre-washing due to shrinkage Silk Fabric Fabric Decorative quilts Luxurious, shiny Slippery; often used in decorative quilts Linen Fabric Quilt top/backing for rustic look Strong, absorbent, fast drying Wrinkles easily Voile Fabric Lightweight quilts/quilted clothing Lightweight, smooth Soft with better drape than cotton Denim Fabric Durable quilts Sturdy, rugged Often recycled from old jeans Minky Fabric Fabric Soft quilts/throw blankets Plush, velvety touch Stretchy; challenging to quilt Jersey Knit Fabric Soft, cozy quilts Stretchy Needs careful handling to prevent distortion Wool Fabric Fabric/Batting Warm quilts Warm, durable Suitable for colder climates Muslin Fabric Quilt backing/mock-ups Inexpensive, plain Commonly used for making quilt prototypes Batik Fabric Fabric Unique quilt designs Vibrant, manually dyed patterns Offers a unique touch to quilts Charm Packs Pre-cut Fabric Patchwork quilting Pre-cut squares (5x5 inches) Convenient for coordinated patchwork Jelly Rolls Pre-cut Fabric Strip quilting Pre-cut strips (2.5 inches wide) Reduces the need for much cutting Fusible Web Adhesive Appliqué quilting Iron-on adhesive Attaches designs without sewing Threads Sewing Accessory Stitching, patterns, appliques Various colors, thicknesses Essential for sewing layers together Quilt Notions Accessories/Tools Various quilting tasks Includes threads, pins, storage, etc. Essential accessories for quilting

Quilting Tools for Business

Once you have gained more experience with quilting, there are many other tools you can add to your sewing room to grow your business. We’ll explore all the quilting tools needed for your business.

Sewing Machines

If you are looking to expand out of hand-sewn quilts and explore machine quilting, a sewing machine is crucial. You can sew at a faster pace using more precise needle options and make unique products for your business.

Rotary Cutter

A rotary cutter resembles a pizza cutter and is used to cut fabric accurately and efficiently. It is especially useful when cutting long strips or multiple layers of fabric. Always use it with a self-healing cutting mat to ensure the blade remains sharp.

Self-healing Cutting Mat

This mat provides a surface for cutting fabric with a rotary cutter. It’s called “self-healing” because it closes up after being cut, ensuring longevity.

Quilting Ruler

Quilting rulers are clear, marked with grid lines, and assist in measuring and cutting fabric accurately. They come in various sizes and shapes and are essential for precision.

Quilting Pins

These pins are longer than regular sewing pins and are used to hold layers of fabric together. Some have flat heads, making it easier to machine quilt over them.

Safety Pins

Safety pins are used for basting, which involves temporarily pinning together the quilt top, batting, and backing before the quilting process.

Seam Ripper

A seam ripper is a tool used to remove stitches. Even experienced quilters might sew a piece backward or upside-down and need this tool to fix the error.

Thimble

A thimble is a protective shield worn on the finger or thumb. It protects fingers from being pricked by the needle, especially when hand quilting.

Fabric Scissors

Fabric scissors are dedicated scissors for cutting fabric. Using them on other materials can dull the blades.

Thread Snips

Thread snips are small scissors used for cutting thread tails. They are quicker and more convenient than larger scissors for this purpose.

Iron and Ironing Board

An iron ensures seams are flat and fabric pieces are wrinkle-free. An ironing board provides a surface for this process, and some quilters have a smaller “quilting” ironing board for convenience.

Basting Spray

Basting spray is an adhesive used to temporarily bond the quilt top, batting, and backing together, eliminating the need for pins in some cases.

Quilting Needles

Quilting needles come in various sizes and are designed specifically for the quilting process. They can be for hand or machine quilting.

Walking Foot

A walking foot is a sewing machine attachment that helps feed layers of fabric evenly. It’s essential for machine quilting, especially when working with thick quilts.

Free-Motion Foot (Darning Foot)

This foot is another sewing machine attachment, allowing quilters to stitch in any direction freely. It’s used for free-motion quilting designs.

Marking Tools

Marking tools like chalk or water-soluble pens are used to mark quilting patterns or guidelines on the fabric.

Quilting Hoop or Frame

Tools like a quilting hoop or frame stretch out a portion of the quilt to keep the fabric taut while hand quilting. It helps ensure even stitches.

Quilting Gloves

Quilting gloves have rubberized fingertips to help grip and maneuver fabric during the quilting process, especially useful for machine quilting.

Binding Clips

Binding clips are small clamps used to hold the quilt binding in place while sewing, serving as an alternative to pins.

Hera Marker

A Hera marker is a non-marking tool that makes a crease in the fabric, used to mark quilting lines without any residue.

Square and Triangle Templates

Templates are shapes cut from plastic or cardboard used as guides for cutting fabric into specific shapes for patchwork quilting.

Tool Type Primary Use Related Tools Note Sewing Machines Machine Stitching fabric pieces together Walking Foot, Free-Motion Foot Crucial for machine quilting, offers speed and precision Rotary Cutter Cutting Tool Accurately cutting fabric Self-healing Cutting Mat, Quilting Ruler Ensure blade remains sharp for efficiency Self-healing Cutting Mat Surface Cutting fabric with Rotary Cutter Rotary Cutter Prolongs the life of the rotary cutter blade Quilting Ruler Measuring Tool Measuring and cutting fabric with precision Rotary Cutter Various sizes and shapes available Quilting Pins Holding Tool Holding layers of fabric together Safety Pins Longer than regular pins, some have flat heads Safety Pins Holding Tool Temporarily pinning quilt layers together Basting Spray Used for basting Seam Ripper Correcting Tool Removing stitches - Useful for fixing sewing errors Thimble Protective Tool Shielding fingers during hand sewing Quilting Needles Prevents needle pricks Fabric Scissors Cutting Tool Cutting fabric Thread Snips Only use for fabric to keep blades sharp Thread Snips Cutting Tool Cutting thread ends Fabric Scissors More convenient for thread trimming Iron and Ironing Board Pressing Tools Pressing seams and fabric - Essential for crisp and wrinkle-free quilt pieces Basting Spray Adhesive Temporarily bonding quilt layers Safety Pins Alternative to using pins for basting Quilting Needles Sewing Tool Hand or machine quilting Thimble, Sewing Machines Different sizes for different tasks Walking Foot Machine Foot Feeding quilt layers evenly through sewing machine Sewing Machines Essential for machine quilting Free-Motion Foot (Darning Foot) Machine Foot Free-motion machine quilting Sewing Machines Allows stitching in any direction Marking Tools Marking Tool Marking patterns or guidelines on fabric Hera Marker Ensure markings are removable Quilting Hoop or Frame Holding Tool Keeping fabric taut during hand quilting Quilting Gloves Ensures even stitches during hand quilting Quilting Gloves Protective Tool Gripping and moving fabric during quilting Quilting Hoop or Frame Provides better grip on fabric Binding Clips Holding Tool Holding quilt binding in place Quilting Pins Alternative to pins for binding Hera Marker Marking Tool Creasing fabric for marking lines Marking Tools Doesn't leave visible marks on fabric Square and Triangle Templates Cutting Guide Guide for cutting specific shapes in fabric for patchwork Rotary Cutter, Self-healing Cutting Mat Assists in achieving uniform patchwork shapes

What Are the Most Important Tools for Quilting?

There are many basic tools needed when creating your quilt. The best quilting tools are ones that help you get a neat look for your quilts, such as a rotary cutter for different types of fabric and quilting rulers.

Can You Quilt on a Regular Sewing Machine?

Yes, you can quilt using a regular sewing machine if you have the right quilting tools, including straight-line quilting and free-motion quilting. You will need different types of needles depending on what material you are using for the quilt.

What Kind of Fabric Is Best for Quilting?

Choosing the right fabric for quilting can be a fun process. While skill and technique are essential for creating a beautiful quilt, the fabric you select can determine its texture, durability, and overall feel. The best fabric for quilting will often depend on where you live and for what purpose the quilt is being made. Here are some factors to consider:

Climate and Season: The fabric should be appropriate for the temperature and humidity of the area. Wool, for instance, offers more warmth and is ideal for colder climates, whereas cotton is breathable and great for warmer areas.

The fabric should be appropriate for the temperature and humidity of the area. Wool, for instance, offers more warmth and is ideal for colder climates, whereas cotton is breathable and great for warmer areas. Purpose of the Quilt: A decorative wall hanging might allow for more delicate fabrics like silk, while a daily-use bedspread should be made from sturdier material.

A decorative wall hanging might allow for more delicate fabrics like silk, while a daily-use bedspread should be made from sturdier material. Personal Preference: The quilter’s or recipient’s personal aesthetic and tactile preferences play a role. Some might prefer the softness of flannel, while others might lean towards the rustic feel of linen.

And here are some of the most popular options that might suit your needs:

Cotton: Lightweight and breathable. Widely available in a variety of colors and patterns. Durable and easy to work with, making it a favorite choice for many quilters.

Wool: Naturally insulating, making it excellent for cold regions. Can be a bit bulkier to work with but offers a cozy finish.

Flannel: Soft and warm due to its brushed surface. Ideal for baby quilts or winter bedspreads.

Silk: Luxurious and shiny, adding an elegant touch. Can be a bit slippery and challenging to work with but provides a unique finish.

Linen: Offers a rustic, textured look. Strong and durable, yet can wrinkle easily.

Minky: Extremely soft and plush, often used for baby quilts or throw blankets. A bit stretchy, so it requires care when quilting.

Batik: Vibrant and unique due to its manual dyeing process. Adds a distinctive touch to quilting projects.



The best fabric for quilting is subjective and varies based on individual needs and preferences. It’s essential to consider the quilt’s intended use, the local climate, and personal preferences when selecting the perfect material.

What Are Quilting Notions?

Many types of quilt notions are available, as these are essential tools used in the quilting process. Quilt notions include various kinds of pins, needles, thread, and scissors. Other quilt notions have a seam ripper, an iron and ironing board, rulers, cutting mats, and rotary cutters.

