Rabbit Launches New Logo Design Services

Rabbit has introduced a new lineup of tailored logo design packages aimed at businesses of all sizes. The company combines creativity and strategy to help brands develop distinctive visual identities that resonate with their audiences.

Rabbit’s origins trace back to founder Srdjan Stojicic’s early success as a freelancer on Fiverr, an online platform connecting businesses with creative professionals. Over more than a decade on Fiverr, Stojicic earned recognition as a top-rated designer, amassing over 3,000 five-star reviews and generating $750,000 in earnings. His work with clients across diverse industries provided the foundation for Rabbit’s approach to logo design.

“Fiverr gave me the opportunity to turn my vision into reality,” Stojicic said. “It allowed me to connect with clients across the globe and understand the unique needs of businesses in diverse industries. That experience became the foundation for Rabbit.”

Through his time on Fiverr, Stojicic refined his ability to craft logos that capture the unique essence of a brand, skills that now form the backbone of Rabbit’s design philosophy.

Rabbit’s launch represents a significant milestone for Stojicic, who aims to bring a more focused and strategic approach to logo design. The company’s new service offerings include three tailored packages designed to meet the needs of startups, growing businesses, and established brands.

“Our goal is simple: to transform ideas into iconic logos that resonate,” Stojicic explained. “Whether sleek and modern or timelessly classic, we strive to create designs that tell the story of each business.”

Rabbit’s offerings aim to bridge creativity and precision, ensuring that every client receives a logo that not only reflects their brand identity but also helps them stand out in competitive markets.

Stojicic credits his experience on Fiverr for providing the tools and confidence to launch Rabbit. “Fiverr taught me invaluable lessons about business and gave me the confidence to dream bigger,” he said. “It connected me to incredible clients and provided the springboard for Rabbit’s growth.”