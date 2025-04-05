Raleigh Opens Application Window for Building Up-fit Grant Program

The City of Raleigh has opened the fourth and final application window for its 2024–2025 Building Up-fit Grant program. The current cycle began on Thursday, April 3, and runs through Sunday, April 27. Award notifications are expected by Friday, May 16.

The Building Up-fit Grant is a matching reimbursement initiative that assists small business owners with interior improvements to commercial properties within Raleigh city limits. Designed to promote job creation, economic development, and the revitalization of underused spaces, the grant matches up to 50 percent of qualified construction costs. Projects must include capital improvements and a change in use to qualify.

Applicants must be small business owners with 49 or fewer employees and must occupy the space being upgraded, either through ownership or a lease agreement of at least three years. Franchises, residential properties, and businesses located outside Raleigh are not eligible.

Eligibility and Application Process

To begin the process, potential applicants must first complete a preliminary form to determine eligibility. City staff will contact eligible applicants via email to provide a formal application. Only applications submitted during the active grant window will be considered.

Projects that qualify for funding include upgrades to HVAC, electrical systems, lighting, plumbing, interior construction, restrooms, flooring, and structural modifications. Accessibility improvements, energy efficiency upgrades, and other work that meets code requirements may also be eligible.

Grant funds are awarded after project completion and require submission of paid invoices and receipts. All projects must require permits and must not begin prior to grant approval.

Certain types of work do not qualify, including like-for-like equipment replacements, simple redecorating, signage, exterior improvements, and the purchase of personal or retail items not tied to the construction project. Ineligible projects also include work that does not constitute a change of use or add significant value to the property.

Examples of eligible changes include converting vacant buildings into active office spaces, transforming old warehouses into restaurants, or modifying empty retail space for specialty manufacturing. Projects that activate adjacent vacant areas or expand a current commercial use to include higher-value activities may also qualify.

Grant Limits and Restrictions

Only two grants are permitted per commercial property within a single calendar year. Business owners may receive only one grant within a three-year period. Business owners who were previously denied funding are eligible to reapply in future cycles.

The program prioritizes projects within designated Priority Areas for Economic Development. Businesses in these zones may qualify for enhanced funding terms and amounts.

For businesses seeking additional exterior upgrades, Raleigh offers a separate Facade Rehabilitation Grant that can sometimes be paired with the Building Up-fit Grant, depending on the project and location.

More Information

Full eligibility requirements, program brochures, and FAQs are available through the City of Raleigh’s website. Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to review these resources before applying.