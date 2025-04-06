Raleigh Opens Final Round of Facade Rehabilitation Grants for 2025

The City of Raleigh has opened the fourth and final application cycle for its 2025 Facade Rehabilitation Grant Program, a long-standing initiative designed to support exterior improvements to commercial properties across the city. Applications for this round opened on Thursday, April 3, and will be accepted through Sunday, April 27. Award notifications are expected by Friday, May 16.

Originally launched in the 1980s, the Facade Rehabilitation Grant Program provides matching reimbursement grants of up to $10,000 for eligible small business owners and property owners to enhance the exteriors of their buildings. The program aims to stimulate economic activity and revitalize older commercial areas by making storefronts more attractive and functional.

According to the city, more than 100 businesses have benefited from the program over the years, transforming their buildings to better market their goods and services. To qualify, the proposed improvements must be visible from public streets, and the property must be located within the city limits. Residential properties and interior-only renovations are not eligible.

The grant is structured as a matching program, reimbursing applicants up to 50 percent of qualified rehabilitation costs. Businesses located within the city’s designated Economic Development Priority Areas are eligible for up to $10,000 in reimbursement, while those located outside of these zones may qualify for up to $5,000.

Qualifying exterior improvements include the removal of false fronts, repairs or replacements of windows and doors, façade materials, cornices, exterior lighting, and exterior painting when part of a larger rehabilitation effort. For projects involving murals or public art, funds may be used for artist fees, labor, construction, equipment rental, and related materials.

Routine maintenance and projects that do not require permits are not eligible. Additionally, projects already underway or that have received permits prior to application are disqualified from grant consideration. Murals on façades already in good condition are also excluded from eligibility.

To apply, interested property owners or business representatives must first complete a pre-application during the active cycle to determine eligibility. Upon approval, applicants will receive an official application form via email. Ineligible applicants will also be notified.

The city requires all applicants to review the full list of program requirements available in the official program brochure before submitting a pre-application. Assistance and resources, including a Grant Portal User Guide, are also available online.

Businesses can check if they are located within a designated Economic Development Priority Area by entering their address through a tool provided by the city.

With the application window now open, Raleigh officials encourage interested parties to act quickly to take advantage of the opportunity to invest in property improvements and contribute to the city’s ongoing commercial revitalization efforts.