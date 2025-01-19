Real Estate WordPress Theme Choices for Realtors

Whether they are looking for their dream home or a summer house, the internet is where most property buyers start their house-hunting journey. That’s why investing in the best real estate theme for their website should be on top of every realtor’s priority list. Luckily there are a number of WordPress themes that can come in handy.

Free Real Estate WordPress Themes

When creating a WordPress site, real estate companies have a variety of choices. Numerous free themes are available that can help a real estate agency draw in clients and display their real estate listings effectively. Let’s explore some of the top options on the market.

Robolist Lite

Robolist Lite is an excellent WordPress theme that includes features tailored to the diverse needs of realtors. It is compatible with the WP Job Manager plugin, enabling you to create a real estate listing. This free WordPress theme is ideal for building a professional real estate agent website and utilizing essential extensions.

Real Estater

With Real Estate, you get a modern theme that makes good use of white space and images. You can use the theme to create a customizable home page with different sections such as About Us, rentals, galleries, features, services, Property Listings, and more.

VW Construction Estate

The best thing about the VW Construction Estate theme is its versatility. Its multifunction features mean you can use it to build a fully functional website. Some key features include a flexible header, multiple page layouts, shortcodes, and block editor styles.

Real Estate Salient

Real Estate Salient is available in both free and paid versions. The free version includes a variety of features, such as property listing grids, an image slider with a highlight box, and search and filter capabilities. This theme also comes with an elegant built-in slider and offers customization options.

OceanWP

OceanWP is one of the popular free WordPress themes for real estate sites. Its flexibility lets you customize the theme and build a real estate website that works for you and prospective clients. It’s compatible with real estate plugins. Some of its key features include widget areas, custom widgets, page templates, customizable header and navigation menus.

Festate

Despite being a free theme, Festate comes with a host of useful features that can help you build an effective real estate website. Some of its key features include a multi-level drop-down menu, Search engine optimization, a custom background, a Built-in homepage slider, and multiple browser support.

WP Real Estate

Loaded with numerous valuable features, WP Real Estate is a free theme that is favored by real estate agents and realtors. Its standout features encompass advanced navigation, appealing animations, full customization options, and readiness for translation.

Astra

With Astra, you can build a customized website that meets your expectations. Its free version offers 30 premade website designs and a host of features to enable customization. You can also use the several widgets it has on offer to build an effective real estate website.

Best Premium WordPress Themes for a Real Estate Website

While there are several free themes readily available to build a fully functional website, some WordPress real estate themes come for a price. The premium paid WordPress themes are designed to help you create stunning real estate sites. Let’s take a look at these options to understand which real estate WordPress theme works best for your business.

Resideo

Resideo is one of the most popular WordPress themes for real estate websites. Thanks to its flexibility and feature rich design, Resideo provides endless possibilities. Some of its key features include property listing customization, property widgets, an advanced filtering system, and front-end property submissions.

Cost: The premium theme is available for $49.

Houzez

Houzez is a unique theme specifically designed for the real estate industry. Its demo designs and widgets simplify the process of creating an impressive website, requiring minimal technical skills. Notable features that distinguish it from other themes include an integrated backend interface for managing leads and a geolocation option that identifies the source of website traffic.

Cost: This premium theme costs $59.

Real Places

Real Places is also designed specifically for the real estate market. It comes with a host of features ideal for real estate agencies and companies. From website visitors’ perspective, the real estate theme makes it easy to navigate the website. Its advanced search option for example, lets users apply the right filters when they look for desired property listings. You can use these insights to recommend the right properties to your prospects.

Cost: This premium theme costs $59.

Homeland

If you are looking for options to choose from, Homeland is one of the best real estate WordPress themes to explore. It comes with 60 custom page templates and 81 pre-made backgrounds. In addition, it offers 5 custom post types and 16 custom widgets. What’s more, the theme is very easy to download.

Cost: This premium theme costs $35.

Freehold

Freehold is a great option when you are a beginner with little or no coding experience. It comes with the Boosted Elements add-on. Using this plugin, you can create Google maps, slideshows, pop-ups, and more. You can also use a premium slider plugin to create slideshows that can showcase your properties in the best manner possible.

Cost: This premium theme costs $59.

How to Choose the Best Real Estate WordPress Theme

When selecting the ideal theme, it’s important to clearly define your requirements for your real estate WordPress website. Here are some helpful tips to consider.

User experience: If you are dealing with increased competition, you may want to create a user-friendly real estate agency website that intuitively suggests what the customers are interested in.

Built-in features: If you do not have coding experience, seek a theme that offers built-in features.

Budget: Your budget will play a big role in your choice of a theme. If you don’t need to build a feature-rich site and your budget is low, choosing a free theme will be wise.

Scalability: Another thing to consider is the scalability of the WordPress-powered real estate themes. Can it support your future business needs as you scale it up?

Responsiveness: Regardless of the effort invested in creating a website, it won’t be effective unless it incorporates essential elements. This includes proper search engine optimization and the ability to function responsively across various devices.

What is the best WordPress theme for a real estate business?

Astra is the best WordPress theme for real estate businesses. It has both free and paid versions, which provide various features to build user-friendly websites. In addition to supporting customization, Astra offers widgets that are useful in elevating user experience.