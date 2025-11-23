Recommerce Grows Mainstream as Consumers Embrace Sustainable Shopping

In an era where sustainability is not just a trend but a lifestyle, eBay’s recent release of its fifth annual Recommerce Report highlights how the market for pre-loved goods is gaining significant traction. The findings reveal that 89% of consumers worldwide expect to maintain or increase their spending on second-hand items in 2025, signaling a major shift that small business owners should heed.

The report, which surveyed over 27,000 participants, underscores a transformation in consumer behavior. It shows that recommerce—once viewed as a niche alternative—is now a mainstream choice driven by personal values and financial empowerment. As CEO Jamie Iannone puts it, “Recommerce is redefining how people shop — led by a new generation that values connection, purpose, and sustainability.”

Younger generations are at the forefront of this movement. The report indicates that 59% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials plan to increase spending on pre-loved goods. This shift is quickly becoming ingrained in consumer habits, with more than one-third of respondents purchasing second-hand items monthly.

For small business owners, this trend toward recommerce provides a treasure trove of opportunities. By sourcing inventory from second-hand items or offering platforms for resale, entrepreneurs can tap into a burgeoning market that prioritizes sustainability and cost efficiency. Notably, 81% of consumers choose pre-loved goods primarily for financial reasons, while 45% cite sustainability as a driving factor. In addition to affordability, many buyers are looking for unique or specific items that might be unavailable new, presenting an avenue for businesses to cater to niche markets.

Moreover, the emotional benefits of participation in the recommerce community are significant. About 63% of consumers feel a connection to this community, with engagement even higher among younger audiences. Sellers in enthusiast categories like collectibles, trading cards, and antiques report that passion drives their sales. This creates vibrant communities where knowledge sharing and connection flourish, ultimately benefiting both sellers and buyers.

However, small business owners should also be aware of the challenges that come with the increasing popularity of recommerce. While the financial benefits are apparent, establishing a reliable sourcing method for second-hand goods is vital to ensure product quality. Moreover, businesses will need to navigate customer expectations around sustainability and authenticity, which could require additional investment in processes and marketing.

The growing emphasis on sustainability implies that businesses must consider their operational impact. Consumers are increasingly motivated by environmental consciousness, and small business owners who fail to adopt sustainable practices might find themselves at a competitive disadvantage. The choice to participate in the recommerce economy is not just about finding great deals but demonstrating a commitment to ecological mindfulness.

With the trend gaining momentum, eBay is well-positioned to be a leader in this market. The report highlights the potential for economic empowerment as well; a notable 81% of consumers feel satisfied knowing they saved money on second-hand purchases. Additionally, 86% of eBay sellers source inventory from their personal belongings, showcasing how individuals can monetize items no longer in use.

As the trend of conscious consumerism continues to rise, small businesses that adopt recommence strategies will be catering to a growing segment of values-driven shoppers. This shift isn’t just beneficial for the environment; it also opens additional revenue streams and aligns with market demands indicating that the recommerce movement is here to stay.

For small business owners looking to thrive in this evolving landscape, aligning with consumer values and sustainability will be crucial for long-term success. By embracing the principles of recommerce, entrepreneurs have the potential to not only increase their profitability but also contribute positively to the communities they serve.

To explore the full findings of the study, the complete report is available here.