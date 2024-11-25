Relaxing Games for Relieving Stress

Starting and running a business can be stressful, so it’s important to find effective ways to unwind at the end of each day. Games can be a perfect option, especially if you find options with relaxing sounds and visuals, unlike the adventure games, violent video games, and exciting escape room team building games you may be used to. Here are some options to start playing.

Why You Should Play a Relaxing Game to Relieve Stress

At the end of a busy day, gaming can be the perfect way to de-stress. Here are some specific benefits to consider:

Release feel-good chemicals: Playing games is typically a pleasurable experience that helps alleviate stress. Additionally, it offers rewards that can trigger the release of dopamine, a chemical in the brain associated with feelings of happiness.

Playing games is typically a pleasurable experience that helps alleviate stress. Additionally, it offers rewards that can trigger the release of dopamine, a chemical in the brain associated with feelings of happiness. Focus on an ultimate goal: As you work toward the objective of your game, your focus is drawn away from the stressors of your business and daily life. This can be almost meditative and get you into a focused flow state.

As you work toward the objective of your game, your focus is drawn away from the stressors of your business and daily life. This can be almost meditative and get you into a focused flow state. Challenge your brain: Games are meant to be enjoyable, but they also present challenges. So you can feel good about spending time in this way, instead of feeling guilty for laying in front of the TV all night.

Games are meant to be enjoyable, but they also present challenges. So you can feel good about spending time in this way, instead of feeling guilty for laying in front of the TV all night. Socialize with other players: Some video games are multi-player, but even if you play on your own, others in your office may also enjoy these games. So they may serve as a team-building exercise for virtual teams.

Read More: Business Strategy Games

Best Relaxing Games

The best relaxing games may vary depending on what you consider chill. But these games usually feature simple jigsaw puzzles or navigating simple worlds instead of rushing through stressful scenes or participating in violent gameplay. If you’re looking for the most relaxing games to play online, on game consoles, or on your mobile device, here are some options that are currently popular.

Tetris

Tetris is a classic game where you fit objects of different shapes together. There are online versions and mobile apps for nearly every device. You can even work up to the level that best suits your skills and the type of challenge you’re looking for.

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing is a social simulation game by Nintendo. The game’s graphics include cute characters that you move through a village and collect resources in a slow-paced environment. This game is available on Nintendo consoles and mobile devices, so you can just relax on your phone at the end of the day.

Stardew valley

The objective of Stardew Valley is to run an old family farm. The graphics are simple and you can even decorate your home and customize the character to your preferences. The goal is to learn how to live off the land and run a successful farm. But there’s no stressful time limit or obstacles to navigate. The game is available for Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Gog, and mobile app stores.

Read More: Business Simulation Games

Unpacking

Players of Unpacking take items out of boxes and find the best places for them in a new space. It’s designed to help you create satisfying and zen living spaces. And it’s available on various gaming platforms. It’s available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Gog, and more.

Townscaper

Townscaper lets players build a quaint island town, placing streets, canals, and even a night sky in visually pleasing ways. There’s no timeline or objective, so you can build in whatever way best suits you. It’s available on Android and iOS, as well as Gog and Steam.

Power Wash Simulator

If you’ve ever pressure washed a driveway or siding, you know how satisfying it can be to watch all that dirt get removed. PowerWash Simulator creates this sensation in a digital game for Steam and the Apple App Store.

SuchArt

If you find painting to be relaxing, try SuchArt. The game simulates mixing colors, brushing, spraying, and various other techniques that you can try at your own pace.

Read More: Best Business Board Games

Cat Goes Fishing

Cat Goes Fishing is an incredibly chill game for Windows and Android phones. The player is a cat whose goal is to catch as many fish as possible. It’s a slow moving, calming experience that offers multiple challenge levels.

Donut County

Donut County is the ideal title for a game where you play as a hole in the ground. Each level includes different stories, and you basically solve puzzles to grow bigger and collect more items. It’s available on Steam, Gog, PlayStation, and the Apple and Mac App Stores.

Monument Valley

Monument Valley is a puzzle game that features captivating 3D elements and optical illusions. Its visuals are both intriguing and relaxing. You can find it on the App Store, Google Play, and Apple Arcade.

Katamari Damacy

Katamari Damacy is a 3D puzzle game where players work to reconstruct the sky, moon, and stars. It can be played on various gaming consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, making it one of the popular relaxing games available.

Aquation

From the Smithsonian Science Education Center, Aquation is a game where you virtually improve freshwater access around the world. You can select a region and then use various tools to address concerns and create a watery world.

A Short Hike

If you enjoy the outdoors, A Short Hike offers a virtual experience that captures that spirit. Available on multiple gaming consoles, this game allows you to explore diverse landscapes and interact with fellow hikers.

Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher is a first-person game where you attempt to wrangle cute, slimy life forms in a futuristic world. This game may be for you if you enjoy colorful visuals and a good story. There’s even a sequel coming later this year. The game is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

House Flipper

If you’ve ever dreamed of being an HGTV star, House Flipper allows you to renovate houses virtually without the stress. You can express your individual style and take decor risks that you might avoid in real life. This game, available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, features realistic gameplay, and your goal is to maximize your profits with each sale.

Read More: Farming Games

Mini Metro

Mini Metro is a strategic game that engages your mind without causing stress. Its simple visuals cater to minimalists. The goal is to design subway lines for a city, and as the city expands, you’ll need to adjust the lines to serve the increasing population. The game is accessible on traditional consoles, desktops, and mobile app stores.

Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game allows you to create chaos as a mischievous goose. The graphics are straightforward, and the virtual environment is user-friendly. It’s an enjoyable experience for anyone seeking light-hearted entertainment. Additionally, there’s a two-player mode if you wish to play with friends or family. The game is accessible on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac.

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is an open-world adventure game that features an interesting environment with various landscapes. You immerse yourself in the world and can participate in various hobbies like fishing, crafting, and cooking.

Gris

Gris is a game full of artistic images that evolve as you work through the game. There’s no violence or stressful situations throughout the game, and it’s available on numerous consoles and mobile devices, including Mac, Windows, and Nintendo Switch.

Read More: Resource Management Games

Flower

Flower immerses you in nature and poetry. As you navigate through diverse landscapes, you collect flower petals along the way. The gameplay transitions between vibrant fields and cityscapes, allowing you to relax and concentrate on your movements. It’s available on PC, PlayStation, and the iOS App Store.

Wattam

Available on PC and PlayStation, Wattam is a simulation game filled with quirky characters and vibrant visuals. You begin as a whimsical character and encounter a variety of unique objects along the way. Together, you can solve puzzles, discover secrets, and enjoy the amusing antics that appear on your screen. You have the option to play solo or switch to multiplayer mode to collaborate with friends, whether online or in the same room.

Find the Most Relaxing Games for Your Chill Time

If you want to unwind after a long week, playing a chill game can be the perfect way to relax. The games mentioned above feature captivating visuals, soothing ambient music, and themes that help alleviate the stress of managing a business.

What is the most relaxing game?

There are several relaxing games that can help you chill at the end of a long day. Tetris is likely the most well-known example. However, if you want something more involved, consider a game like Flower or Gris.