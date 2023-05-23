69 Remote Work Statistics

Remote working is flourishing. The latest remote work statistics prove that small businesses are increasingly hiring remote employees, and employees are loving working remotely.

What does the future hold for remote working? Does flexible work arrangements increase productivity, or does remote working reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

To find answers to questions like these, we have assembled current remote work statistics here to help you understand the latest remote work trends. Let’s dive in:

The Rise of Remote Work

The coronavirus pandemic has fueled the growth of remote working. Now, more and more companies are adopting a remote or hybrid work model even when the pandemic is over. The following stats prove the growth and popularity of remote work in recent years.

Adoption of Remote Work by Companies

The hybrid model, which allows employees to spend part of their time working remotely and part of their time working on-site, is expected to grow from 42% in 2021 to 81% in 2024, as per recent AT&T research.

According to an Upwork study, 22% of the American workforce will work remotely by 2025.

Remote Workers Around the Globe

Globally, companies are increasingly making remote work a part of company culture. The following remote work stats from a Deloitte survey highlight this fact.

80% of organizations globally allow some level of remote and hybrid ways of working.

27% of companies allow employees to work fully remotely on a regular basis. And employees at 53% of companies globally are allowed to do hybrid work.

Remote Work Statistics: Productivity and Performance

Remote Work and Productivity

Are you wondering if remote work enhances the productivity of full-time workers? The answer is Yes. Check the following data from the State of Remote Work report from Owl Labs.

Two-thirds of remote workers feel they are more productive when working remotely.

66% of millennials (born in the 1980s or 1990s) feel most productive working from home, and boomers (born during the period between approximately 1945 and 1965 ) feel least (46%) productive when working remotely.

If you talk about hybrid workers, 67% of them feel more productive when they work from home.

When it comes to meeting deadlines, 42% of employees say working from home is the most effective.

When employees work from home, they feel distractions that can reduce the work productivity of some remote workers. 77% of those who’re less productive at home attribute the loss of productivity to distractions.

Findings from a FlexJobs survey also state that remote work boosts productivity:

51% of remote employees say they are more productive while working remotely.

68% of respondents believe fewer interruptions are the top reason for their increased productivity while working remotely.

Employees who work from home can have more focused time. So there is no surprise that 63% of workers find that more focused time during working from home is the top reason for increased productivity.

68% of remote workers attribute a quieter work environment to increased productivity when they work from home.

Office politics is a productivity killer. But when employees work from home, they can stay away from office politics and increase their productivity. In fact, 55% of remote workers find that the absence of office politics is the biggest reason for increased productivity when working from home.

Employee Performance and Remote Work

A Standford report mentions that working from home can increase performance by 13%.

According to an Airtasker survey, remote employees work 1.4 more days (on average) each month.

The Airtasker survey also states that remote employees lose 27 minutes of each workday to distractions, while office workers spend 37 minutes of each workday due to distractions.

Remote workers spend 29 minutes (37 minutes less than their in-office counterparts) of the workday discussing non-work related topics with colleagues, as mentioned in the Airtasker survey.

Look at the following finding from a Gallup survey:

67% of workers state that hybrid working enables them to use their time more efficiently.

51% of employees report higher productivity when working in a hybrid work arrangement.

Remote Work Lifestyle: Work-Life Balance and Mental Health

Does remote work improve work-life balance? Can working remotely boost mental and physical health? The following remote work stats will answer these questions.

Work-Life Balance for People that Work Remotely

87% of employees believe that a remote or hybrid job would or has already improved their work-life balance, according to a FlexJobs survey.

If you’re finding it difficult to attract top talents, start offering an option to work remotely. This is because 63% of job seekers, as per the FlexJobs survey, would choose better work-life balance over better pay.

According to the Gallup survey, 71% of respondents voice that the hybrid work model improved work-life balance.

62% of employees, as per a Cisco report, believe that more flexible work schedules contribute to improved work-life balance mainly.

When it comes to employee engagement, flexible work agreements can make a difference. According to Quantum Workplace research, 81% of hybrid workers say that they are highly engaged in their jobs. And 78% of remote employees are highly engaged, followed by 72% of on-site workers.

Working from home offers a better work-life balance. The FlexJobs survey also confirms the same.

73% of remote workers say they have a better work-life balance due to their ability to work from home.

46% of remote workers have more time with family and children as a result of working from home.

Working from home has offered 37% of remote employees the ability to take care of their pets.

37% of employees say they miss nothing about the office.

Working from home is not all about good things. There are many challenges remote workers have to overcome to do their jobs. Check the following stats to understand remote work challenges:

53% of US employees continue to feel burnout, finds an Eagle Hill report.

27% of remote employees, as mentioned in a Buffer report, rate not being able to unplug as their biggest struggle while working from home.

Mental Health and Remote Work

The Gallup survey reports that hybrid work arrangements can reduce burnout. In fact, 58% of employees reported less work burnout or fatigue while working in a hybrid work model.

According to the Cisco report:

Remote work or hybrid working is associated with improved mental health. About 68% of workers say that their mental well-being has improved while working in a hybrid work arrangement.

Around 62% of workers find that hybrid working improves physical well-being.

About 57% of employees say that hybrid working improves their emotional well-being

About 80% of respondents believe hybrid working has improved their overall well-being.

Around 43% of workers state that hybrid working has enhanced their social well-being.

Remote Work and the Environment

It is fascinating to see that remote work can reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Check the following remote working statistics to know how remote work is helpful in creating a healthier environment.

Carbon Emission Reduction

According to the Global Workplace Analytics Report,

Teleworking-compatible employees can reduce greenhouse gases by 54 million tons if they work from home half the time.

Also, they can reduce wear and tear on highways by over 119 billion miles by working from home half the time.

Working from home can also reduce traffic-related injuries and death. If remote-compatible workers work from home half the time, they can save 90,000 people from traffic-related injury or death.

By working from home half the time, teleworking-compatible workers can help the country save 640 million barrels of oil.

Sustainable Remote Work Practices

The following stats from the Alliance Virtual Offices report prove that working from home is greener than returning to the office.

Companies can save around 247 trillion sheets of paper every year by allowing their employees to work outside the office.

Though numbers vary, remote workers can reduce their carbon footprint by around 1,800 pounds by working from home.

At Xerox, working from home saved remote workers around 92 million miles of driving which would produce 41,000 metric tons of CO2.

Due to employees working from home, there was a 67% reduction in waste production for businesses.

The Future of Remote Work

The following stats will help you understand the future of remote work.

Working Remotely: Long-Term Trends

With more and more companies allowing their employees to work from home, the future of remote work is bright. In fact, it is estimated that around 70% of employees will work remotely by 2025. So there will be tons of remote work opportunities in the future.

A study conducted by Upwork estimates that 36.2 million Americans will be remote by 2025.

Allowing your employees to work from home can make them loyal. In fact, 81% of employees say they would be more loyal to their companies if they had flexible work options.

Here are some interesting stats from Zippia’s research to understand the future of the workplace.

Thanks to the multiple benefits of remote work, more Americans will start working remotely in the future. Up to 37% of Americans will be working from home by 2030.

74% of companies are planning to implement the hybrid work model.

51% of global knowledge workers work remotely.

The gig economy is rapidly growing. So there is no surprise that 50% of the US workforce may be freelancers by 2030.

Check the following remote work stats from the Upwork study to understand how remote work is helping hiring managers:

Remote work has enabled hiring managers to work with independent professionals. In fact, 48% of hiring managers are working with independent talent today.

73% of managers who appreciate remote work are engaging independent workers.

The Role of Technology in Remote Work

With the rise of remote workers worldwide, the use of remote collaboration tools has skyrocketed. The following remote work stats prove this point.

82% of remote workers, as reported by Quantum Workplace, agree that they have tools and technology to connect with their team members and managers.

Microsoft Teams, a real-time communication and collaboration tool, has around 270 million monthly active users.

Slack, a popular communication tool for remote employees, has 10+ million daily active users.

If you want to know the most popular remote work collaboration tool, the followings stats from Statista can help:

Zoom is the most popular communication and collaboration tool used by 36% of remote workers in the US.

19% of the US remote workers rely on Microsoft Teams for remote communication and collaboration.

When it comes to instant communication, 17% of remote employees rely on Skype, and 9% of remote employees depend on Google Hangouts in the US. Slack is used by 7% of US remote employees.

If you’re curious about the usage of employee monitoring tools, here are key stats from the Digital.com survey:

60% of companies with remote employees use employee monitoring software to track employee activity and productivity.

79% of companies that deploy employee monitoring software do so to understand better how their employees spend their time.

86% of companies that use monitoring software inform their employees about it.

Of employees whose activities are being monitored, 53% of them spend three or more hours per day on non-work activities.

81% of companies that deployed employee monitoring tools witnessed an increase in employee productivity.

83% of remote employees working in advertising and marketing have employee monitoring tools on their systems.

Absences from workstations (60%) and working a second job (52%) are the common forms of time theft detected by employee monitoring software.

59% of respondents say that employees use a cloud-based access management tool to access their applications remotely, reports Statista.

The remote desktop software market is expected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2022 to $7.22 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.0% in the forecast period.

FAQ: Remote Work Statistics

What percentage of employees work remotely?

58% of employees can work remotely at least part of the time, and 35% of them can work from home full-time. The rest 23% can work from home part-time. (Source: McKinsey)

Is remote work increasing or decreasing?

Yes, remote work is increasing. A hybrid work model that allows employees to work from home for certain days in a month is expected to grow from 42% in 2021 to 81% in 2024. So you can assume that remote working is increasing. (Source: AT & T)

What percentage of workers are working remotely?

During the peak of the pandemic, 69% of the US employees worked remotely. As the pandemic enters its endgame, employees from many companies return to the office. By 2025, 22% of the US workforce will be remote.

How does remote work impact employee productivity and performance??

Remote work increases employee productivity and performance. In fact, 51% of employees state that they’re more productive while working remotely. Fewer interruptions, more focused time, a quiet work environment, and a more comfortable workspace contribute to enhanced productivity during work from home. (Source: FlexJobs)

What is the future of remote work and its implications for the workforce?

The future of remote work is bright as more and more companies are using remote workers and allowing their employees to work from home in the coming years. In fact, 70% of the workforce is expected to work from home at least five days a month by 2025. And 37% of Americans will be working from home full-time by 2025. So you can be certain of the fact that the future workforce will have more remote workers than now.