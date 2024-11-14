Best Places to Get Resin Supplies for Your Business

Resin is an incredibly versatile craft material that you can use to make everything from home decor to jewelry. If you’re interested in building a business around this material, you first need to find reliable sources for resin art supplies. Here’s a guide.

The Epoxy Resin Industry

Epoxy resin is a highly versatile material that is gaining significant traction in the handmade crafts industry. Shoppers are always in search of unique gifts, jewelry, and distinctive items. Utilizing epoxy resin can be an excellent choice for crafting these one-of-a-kind products, as it provides both durability and scalability.

Top Places to Buy Resin Art Supplies for Your Business

Before you can start your new epoxy resin business, you’ll need a variety of supplies, including resin molds, epoxy, heat guns, and safety gear. Here are some reliable sources for these materials.

Amazon

Amazon carries a wide range of products you can use to build your resin crafts store. Their selection includes epoxy resin, resin mold shapes, plastic cups, and sealants. They also offer affordable prices and fast shipping on many items.

Etsy

Etsy is home to a vast array of unique craft supplies. You can find custom resin mold products, colorants and glitters, and various materials to finish your products, like paint and fabric.

Let’s Resin

Let’s Resin is an online store that’s completely dedicated to resin mold crafts. You can find various forms of resin, molds, and additives, along with guides and educational resources for makers.

IntoResin

IntoResin is another online store that’s specific to resin crafting. You can find various resins, molds, kits, and more. And there’s even a free guide for beginners as well as helpful blog posts on the site.

ArtResin

ArtResin is a shop that specializes in clear resin for artists. You can use it to cover paintings and other artwork to create a unique finish. However, they also offer molds and other supplies for 3D works.

Resin Obsession

Resin Obsession features a large collection of resin, epoxy, molds, and colors. They focus on premium quality products to help artists stand out in the marketplace. The site also features project ideas, tips, and inspiration from other creators.

Craft Warehouse

Craft Warehouse is a chain of craft stores based in the Pacific Northwest. They have several in-person locations but also sell various products online. The inventory isn’t limited to resin materials, but that is one popular category with a wide array of options.

Michael’s

Michael’s is a nationwide chain of craft stores that offers resin materials and so much more. This is ideal for those who prefer shopping for craft supplies in person. They also offer coupons and online shopping options.

Walmart

If you’re looking to pick up some resin materials in a place where you already shop, check out the selection at Walmart. The big box store chain offers various molds and additives that are perfect for beginners who want to perfect their craft. It’s not the most extensive collection, but you can find a decent selection in stores and online.

eBay

EBay is a marketplace site that offers an ever-changing selection of resin and craft supplies. There are tons of deals to be found, especially by crafters with overflow supplies. However, since products come from independent sellers, there’s not a reliable inventory of specific items.

Essential Resin Craft Supplies

Before you can create your new store full of resin products, you need the right resin art supplies. Here are some materials you’ll need to stock on a regular basis.

Epoxy Resin

Epoxy resin is a two-component system consisting of a resin and a hardener. When mixed together, they undergo a chemical reaction that results in a hard, clear, and glossy finish. It’s highly versatile and used for everything from casting small objects to coating surfaces. This material offers excellent strength and clarity, ideal for embedding objects and creating deep layers.

Polyester Resin

Polyester resin is a synthetic resin known for its quick curing time and hardness. It’s often used in making fiberglass but is also popular in crafts for embedding and molding. Polyester tends to be more affordable than epoxy but can have a stronger odor and is less clear.

UV Resin

UV resin cures quickly under UV light, making it ideal for small projects, jewelry, and quick repairs. It’s generally sold in smaller quantities since it doesn’t require mixing. It has an extremely fast curing time (minutes under UV light), but is only suitable for thin layers.

Casting Resin

Casting resin is designed specifically for casting applications such as molds and deep pours. It has a lower viscosity compared to coating epoxy, allowing it to flow into intricate molds easily. It is ideal for larger projects due to its ability to reduce air bubbles and handle deep pours.

Doming Resin

Doming resin is a specialized epoxy resin designed to possess high surface tension, enabling it to form a domed appearance on various surfaces. This resin is commonly utilized in jewelry making, where it creates a lens effect on pendants and earrings. Its elevated surface tension results in a stunning, smooth finish that enhances the dimensionality of the crafts.

Alumilite Resin

Alumilite is a brand known for its high-quality casting resins, popular in making pen blanks, figurines, and other small to medium-sized castings. They often offer fast curing times and high detail replication. This material is known for exceptional clarity and strength, and is suitable for both beginners and experienced crafters.

Mica Powders

Mica powders are fine pigments often used in resin art to add shimmer and pearlescent effects. They can be mixed into resin or applied to the mold surface for different effects. This material provides a sparkling, metallic effect that can’t be achieved with regular pigments.

Alcohol Ink

Alcohol ink is a particular type of colorant that blends effectively with epoxy resin. By incorporating it into the mixture, you can achieve a distinctive color.

Glitter

For those who want to give resin products a unique texture or shine, you can also purchase glitter to add to your molds.

Mold Release

Mold release is a spray designed to facilitate the removal of hardened resin from silicone molds, which are used to shape the resin.

Sealant

Once you finish your projects, you can also use sealant to protect your resin crafts or add different finishes to the surface.

Material/Supply Description Primary Uses Key Features Epoxy Resin A two-component system of resin and hardener. Casting small objects, coating surfaces. Hard, clear, glossy finish; strong and versatile. Polyester Resin A synthetic resin known for its quick curing time and hardness. Making fiberglass, embedding, molding. Affordable; quick curing; less clear. UV Resin Cures quickly under UV light, sold in smaller quantities. Small projects, jewelry, quick repairs. Extremely fast curing; suitable for thin layers. Casting Resin Designed for casting applications, with lower viscosity than coating epoxy. Molds, deep pours. Reduces air bubbles; handles deep pours. Doming Resin A type of epoxy resin with high surface tension for a domed effect. Jewelry making for a lens effect on pendants, earrings. Creates a smooth, dimensional finish. Alumilite Resin A high-quality casting resin known for clarity and strength. Pen blanks, figurines, small to medium castings. Fast curing; high detail replication. Mica Powders Fine pigments used for adding shimmer and effects. Adding color and effects to resin. Sparkling, metallic effect. Alcohol Ink A type of colorant that mixes well with epoxy resin. Coloring resin with unique hues. Creates vibrant, translucent colors. Glitter Adds texture or shine to resin products. Enhancing aesthetics of resin crafts. Provides sparkle and visual interest. Mold Release A spray used to facilitate the removal of hardened resin from molds. Assisting in demolding of resin crafts. Eases removal of resin from molds. Sealant Used to protect resin crafts or add different finishes. Finishing touches on resin projects. Protects and enhances final product.

Resin-making Equipment and Tools for Business

You’ll also likely need several different types of tools that will serve you as you create your unique resin crafts. From your ideal mold to safety gear, here are some popular options.

Silicone Molds

You can find silicone molds in a huge array of sizes and shapes to complete various projects. Silicone is an ideal material since it’s strong yet flexible.

Heat Gun

A heat gun is a small, handheld tool that you can use to set resin and remove bubbles from the material as it hardens.

Gloves

Protective gloves can keep your hands safe while you work with resin art supplies.

Safety Glasses

You may also use safety glasses to protect your eyes while you work with these tools and chemicals.

Cups

To mix your resin, colors, and other additives before pouring them into your molds, you’ll require a wide variety of cups.

Stir Sticks

Then use stir sticks to create the finish and texture that you want for each pour.

Silicone Mats or Wax Paper

These provide a non-stick surface to work on. Resin does not stick to silicone or wax paper, making cleanup easier and protecting your workspace. These materials should be placed under your work area to catch drips and spills, making cleanup straightforward.

Precision Tools (Tweezers, Toothpicks)

These are small tools used for detailed work, like placing items into resin or removing unwanted particles. Tweezers are used for placing and positioning small objects, while toothpicks can remove bubbles or adjust inclusions.

Digital Scale

Precision is key in resin mixing. A digital scale ensures that the resin and hardener are mixed in the correct ratio, which is crucial for proper curing. It is used to measure the exact amount of resin and hardener before mixing.

Pipettes or Droppers

These tools are utilized to introduce small, accurate quantities of colorants or additives into the resin. Pipettes and droppers are particularly effective for ensuring even distribution of color or additives, especially in intricate or small regions.

UV Lamp (for UV Resin)

A UV lamp is necessary for curing UV resin, which hardens only under ultraviolet light.

Drills

For those creating resin jewelry or similar items, drills can be used to make holes or complete other finishing touches once the resin has hardened.

Sanding Tools

These are used for finishing and refining the resin pieces. Sanding tools (like sandpaper or a sanding block) smooth out edges and surfaces.

Tool/Equipment Description Primary Uses Key Features Silicone Molds Molds made from silicone available in various sizes and shapes. Shaping resin into desired forms. Strong, flexible, and reusable. Heat Gun A handheld tool that emits hot air. Setting resin and removing bubbles. Helps achieve a smooth, bubble-free finish. Gloves Protective gloves for hand safety. Safeguarding hands when handling resin. Essential for personal safety and hygiene. Safety Glasses Protective eyewear. Protecting eyes from splashes or fumes. Prevents resin or additives from harming eyes. Cups Containers for mixing resin. Mixing resin, colors, and additives. Necessary for accurate mixing and measurements. Stir Sticks Tools for mixing resin. Creating textures and mixing resin thoroughly. Ensures even and thorough mixing. Silicone Mats/Wax Paper Non-stick surfaces for workspace protection. Catching drips and spills during work. Easy cleanup and workspace protection. Precision Tools (Tweezers, Toothpicks) Small tools for detailed work in resin crafting. Placing and adjusting small items in resin. Enhances precision and detail in projects. Digital Scale Tool for measuring resin components. Ensuring accurate resin-to-hardener ratio. Critical for proper resin curing and consistency. Pipettes/Droppers Tools for adding colorants and additives. Precisely dispensing small amounts of additives. Allows for precise color and effect control. UV Lamp (for UV Resin) A lamp emitting ultraviolet light for curing UV resin. Curing UV resin quickly. Necessary for projects using UV resin. Drills Tools for making holes or adjustments in hardened resin. Creating holes in resin jewelry or similar items. Essential for finishing touches on certain projects. Sanding Tools Tools like sandpaper or sanding blocks for finishing resin pieces. Smoothing edges and surfaces of resin crafts. Ensures a polished, professional finish.

Where Is the Best Place to Get Wholesale Resin Supplies?

If you’re looking for resin art supplies for your next project, Amazon and Etsy have an extensive selection of resin, molds, and other materials. Check the entire list above for more options.

Is Resin Art Profitable?

Yes, resin art can indeed be sold for a profit. You can establish a shop that utilizes different types of resins and containers. To ensure your business is profitable, it’s essential to consider the costs of materials, your website, marketing, and operating expenses when determining the prices for your projects.

What Resin Items Sell Best?

Resin’s versatility allows for the creation of a wide range of popular and sellable products, especially when handcrafted for uniqueness and appeal. Here’s an expanded list of resin products that often sell well:

Resin Jewelry: Includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

Often incorporates embedded items like flowers, glitter, or even small photographs for personalization.

Customization options make these pieces highly desirable as unique gifts or fashion statements. Resin Coasters: Functional and decorative, perfect for home or office use.

Can be made in various shapes, sizes, and colors, often featuring embedded objects or artistic designs.

Popular as both individual items and in sets, often sought for housewarming gifts. Artistic Resin Wall Art: Large or small-scale artworks that showcase the fluid, colorful nature of resin.

Can include abstract designs, landscapes, or resin poured over canvas to create unique textures and patterns.

Appeals to art lovers and those looking for distinctive home decor. Resin-Embedded Objects: Products such as paperweights, bookends, or decorative items featuring flowers, shells, or memorabilia encased in resin.

Popular for commemorating special occasions or as conversation pieces. Resin Tabletops and Counters: Large-scale projects where resin is poured over surfaces like tables or counters, often with artistic designs or objects embedded.

Appeals to those looking for custom, high-end furniture or unique home renovations. Custom Resin Keychains and Charms: Small and versatile, these can be customized in countless ways with colors, names, or small items embedded.

Popular as affordable, personalized gifts or promotional items. Resin Accessories: Includes items like hair clips, belt buckles, and bag charms.

Trendy and customizable, appealing particularly to a younger audience. Resin Flower Preservation: Encapsulating flowers from weddings, funerals, or other significant events as keepsakes.

Popular for its sentimental value and unique way to preserve memories. Resin Lamps and Light Fixtures: Distinctive lighting solutions that utilize resin to craft lamp bases or shades featuring a variety of designs and translucencies.

Appeals to those looking for one-of-a-kind home decor and lighting. Personalized Resin Signs and Plaques: Custom signs for homes, offices, or as gifts, often featuring names, logos, or personalized messages.

Popular for their customizability and aesthetic appeal in home decor or as business signage.

Each of these resin products offers a unique blend of functionality and artistic value, making them highly sought after in various markets. Their appeal lies in the ability to customize and create something truly unique, whether it’s for personal use or as a business opportunity.

Read More: