Resource Management Games for Small Business Owners

Games can help entrepreneurs hone various skills. For example, some games give you access to resources that you must use wisely — similar to how you must manage resources in business. If you’re looking for a resource management game to sharpen your skills in this area, read on for a guide.

What is a Resource Management Game?

A resource management game is one where the player is given a finite amount of necessary items that they must allocate wisely. For example,

How Resource Management Games Could Help You in Business

Resource management games aren’t just for fun. Here are some ways they may support your business:

Sharpen management skills: Business owners need to get creative when managing limited resources. Games help you think differently and turn this into a fun process.

Business owners need to get creative when managing limited resources. Games help you think differently and turn this into a fun process. Help with budgeting: All business owners must stay on budget. This involves many of the same skills used in resource management games.

Foster collaboration: Multi-player games can serve as a team-building exercise.

Exercise your brain: Business owners often experience burnout from continuous decision-making. Resource management games challenge your intellect while offering a refreshing break from the demands of managing your business.

Best Resource Management Games

Resource games can sharpen your management skills, support your team, and provide a fun hobby. Here are some of the best management games for business owners.

Prison Architect

Prison Architect requires building and maintaining a maximum-security prison. In addition to containing inmates, this management game requires managing federal money and applying for grants to maximize resources and profit. Various challenges may arise throughout each level. So you need to constantly adapt. Prison Architect is available on Steam, Gog, Epic Games, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Surviving Mars

In Surviving Mars, you’re responsible for building a colony and surviving on Mars with limited resources. This not only requires managing what you do have but also requires resource gathering in an unfamiliar environment. This game may be especially appealing to space enthusiasts. But the concepts used to play are applicable to several areas of business and life. Play on Steam, Epic Games, Gog, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Megapolis

Megapolis is a city-building simulator that allows you to create your own urban environment. You will need to devise strategies for various aspects, including constructing buildings, establishing iconic landmarks, and supplying power to your community. Given the complexity of city building, multiple areas may demand your attention simultaneously, much like managing a business. This city building game is accessible on iOS, Android, and Steam.

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurrasic World Evolution is a video game that allows you to oversee every facet of a Jurassic World theme park. You are responsible for planning attractions and addressing challenges as they come up. Being part of a well-known brand, the graphics and overall presentation of this game are more refined compared to many other strategic management games. Jurassic World Evolution is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam.

Two Point Hospital

Two Point Hospital is a strategy game that allows players to create and oversee their own hospital. You will design the layout, work to cure various illnesses, and handle your staff and resources. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a game where you manage your own farm and learn to live off the land. You can customize nearly all aspects of your surroundings and even interact with other farmers to share resources or tips. It’s available on Steam, Gog, Humble Games, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Train Valley

Train Valley is a puzzle strategy game that involves managing the construction of railways and various locomotive resources. With a range of locations and different types of trains, this game is likely to attract both train enthusiasts and history buffs. It is available on Steam, Humble Games, and iOS.

Foundation

Foundation is a medieval city-building game. You create your own monuments and can even interact and share resources with other players. It’s an entirely open world, so there’s a lot of room for creativity and personalization. But you must still manage finite resources when creating your world. Foundation is available to play on Steam.

Planet Coaster

Planet Coaster allows you to design and manage your own roller coaster theme park. As you progress, you can expand your park and cater to customers as they explore. The PC version can be found on Steam and Frontier, while the console version is available on Xbox and PlayStation. This provides a range of options to suit your preferred gaming style.

Dungeon Keeper

Dungeon Keeper is a strategy game that involves raiding underworld dungeons to acquire additional resources for defending your own fortress. The strategic elements of this game can inspire entrepreneurs to think creatively about sourcing resources they currently lack. It is available on iOS, Android, Amazon, and PC.

Hay Day

Hay Day is a mobile game where you build and manage your own farm. As one of the top farming games available, you grow crops, manage animals, and take trips into town to purchase supplies and speak with townsfolk. The purpose is to build a sustainable operation and keep your farm thriving through various challenges. You can even connect with other players on iOS and Android devices.

Escape Simulator

Escape Simulator is a virtual escape room team-building game that you can play solo or with others. In this game, you must use only the resources available in the room to discover a way to escape. With various levels designed to offer continuous challenges, you can adapt to different environments. This game is particularly beneficial for developing resource management and problem-solving skills within your team. You can currently find Escape Simulator on Steam.

Business Board Game

Business Board Game is a mobile strategy game that stands out as one of the best business board games available for your phone. It’s particularly enjoyable if you’re looking to engage with others in a competitive virtual setting. The goal is to amass as much money and property as you can from your fellow players. This mobile game is accessible on both iOS and Android devices.

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is a stunning game that allows you to explore an alien planet and different locations in outer space. Your objective is to collaborate with your team to construct bases throughout the universe. With hours of narrative content to enjoy at your own pace, it stands out as one of the most relaxing games available. You can play it on Steam, Microsoft, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Transport Tycoon

Transport Tycoon is a video game series where you set up transportation infrastructure around your own town. These tycoon games teach you how to think creatively and solve problems surrounding transportation management. But many of the concepts may also be relevant to managing businesses or other organizations. There are various levels with different problems to solve. So it’s ideal if you want to be constantly challenged.

Fiz – Brewery Management Game

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a brewery, Fiz – Brewery Management Game should be at the top of your list. Like other business simulation games, you’re responsible for creating a brand and product and managing your budget. But it all has a beer-related spin. This resource management game is available for Android devices.

What is the best resource management game?

The best resource management games may vary based on your preferences and the level of challenge you’re looking for. However, some top options include Megapolis, Stardew Valley, and Jurrasic World Evolution. To find the best management games for your preferences, browse the entire list above and try the ones that appeal to you, or watch game plays and review videos on YouTube for a closer look.

