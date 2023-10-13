Is Your Retail Marketing Email Campaign Driving Your Customers Crazy?

A targeted retail marketing email campaign is a great way to bring customers into your store and build customer loyalty for your retail business. But are your retail marketing emails having the opposite effect from what you intended? If you’re sending emails too often, a recent survey cautions, you could be driving customers away.

Retail Marketing Email Bombards Us

The average consumer subscribes to 2.3 retailer email lists, according to First Insight, which polled consumers about their email habits. But even with that small amount of subscriptions, the average consumer gets 13.1 emails per week from those retailers. And some consumers (6 percent) get a stunning 40 emails per week from retailers. Now, I love a good sale as much as the next shopper, but even I think that’s too much!

How many retail marketing emails is too many? While just 21 percent of consumers who get five retail emails a week think that’s “too many,” two-thirds of those who get six or more retail emails a week say that’s too many.

When you send daily email to customers, you’re bound to experience diminishing returns. In fact, consumers in the survey say they open just one in four retail emails that they receive. No wonder, since respondents say 95 percent of retail emails they get are “not at all relevant” to their needs and interests.

More than eight out of 10 survey respondents say the plethora of irrelevant emails is a sign that the retailers they patronize don’t really understand them. As a result, nearly half say that they’ve unsubscribed from a retail email list within the past six months.

Retail Marketing Email Best Practices

So what do customers want from your retail marketing emails? Here are some best practices to consider:

Limit the number of emails.

Personalize your emails and offers.

Avoid sending generalized emails.

Sending targeted and timely retail marketing email remains one of the most effective ways to drive retail traffic — but only if you use them wisely to show customers you understand them.

Enhancing Retail Email Marketing with Automation

In today’s competitive retail landscape, automation can be a game-changer for your email marketing efforts. Here’s how automation can take your retail email campaigns to the next level:

Personalized Product Recommendations:

Abandoned Cart Recovery:

Segmentation and Targeting:

Behavioral Triggers:

Drip Campaigns:

Customer Feedback and Surveys:

Event-Based Emails:

A/B Testing:

Analytics and Reporting:

Time Optimization:

The Power of Personalization in Retail Email Marketing

Personalization is the secret sauce that can elevate your retail email marketing strategy to new heights. Here’s why it matters and how to leverage it effectively:

Tailored Recommendations:

Dynamic Content:

Behavioral Triggers:

Personalized Subject Lines:

Segmentation and Targeting:

Abandoned Cart Recovery:

Customer Lifecycle Messaging:

Localization:

Preference Centers:

Feedback and Engagement:

Mobile Optimization for Retail Email Marketing

In today’s digital age, mobile devices play a significant role in consumers’ lives, and this includes their email habits. To maximize the effectiveness of your retail email marketing, it’s crucial to optimize your emails for mobile devices. Here’s why and how to do it:

Why Mobile Optimization Matters:

Mobile Dominance: A substantial portion of email opens occurs on mobile devices. If your emails aren’t mobile-friendly, you risk losing engagement from a significant portion of your audience. User Experience: Mobile users have different expectations and behaviors compared to desktop users. Optimized emails provide a seamless and enjoyable experience, increasing the likelihood of conversions. Email Accessibility: Mobile optimization ensures that your emails are accessible to all recipients, including those with disabilities. This inclusivity is not only ethically sound but also aligns with legal requirements in some regions.

Mobile Optimization Best Practices:

Responsive Design:

Single-Column Layout:

Readable Fonts and Text:

Mobile-Friendly Images:

Clickable Buttons and Links:

Condensed Content:

Minimalistic Design:

Subject Line Preview:

Testing and Preview:

Loading Speed: