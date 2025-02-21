RingCentral Launches AI Receptionist to Automate Business Call Handling

RingCentral has introduced RingCentral AI Receptionist (AIR), a generative AI-powered phone agent designed to automate customer communications by answering inquiries and directing callers without the need for complex IT setup. Unlike traditional intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) used in contact centers, RingCentral AIR is built for businesses of all sizes, offering an out-of-the-box solution to streamline call handling.

Simplifying AI Call Automation

RingCentral AIR enables businesses to automate routine phone interactions, reducing the need for human receptionists and improving efficiency. The AI-powered receptionist can answer frequently asked questions, provide business details such as hours and location, and transfer callers to the appropriate department.

Key features include:

Automated responses to routine customer questions.

Smart knowledge base creation using generative AI.

Scalable deployment for businesses with multiple locations.

Intelligent call routing based on natural conversation.

SMS confirmations providing requested information.

Call transcripts and analytics for business insights.

Customizable voice and language support, starting with English, with Spanish launching by the end of Q1 2025.

Real-World Impact

Early adopters have reported notable improvements in efficiency and customer experience:

A security company resolved over 50% of inbound calls with AI automation.

A home tech service company handled 60% of calls, capturing leads that would have otherwise been lost.

A healthcare provider eliminated call wait times, reducing average answer time from 12 seconds to 0 seconds.

Future Enhancements and Availability

RingCentral plans to expand AIR’s capabilities, with AI-powered appointment scheduling set to launch in future updates. The solution is currently available to select U.S. businesses in a controlled availability phase, including a one-month 100-minute free trial. A broader rollout is expected in Q2 2025.

For more details on availability and future updates, visit RingCentral’s website.