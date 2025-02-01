Rocketlane Unveils Seamless Invoicing to Improve Billing Accuracy for PSA Teams

Rocketlane has introduced a new invoicing feature designed to eliminate billing errors, accelerate approvals, and integrate seamlessly with accounting tools like NetSuite and QuickBooks. The update aims to streamline billing processes for professional services teams, reducing manual effort and improving cash flow management.

Professional services teams frequently encounter issues with billing accuracy due to manual data reconciliation, lengthy approval cycles, and disconnected financial systems. Rocketlane’s new invoicing capability is designed to resolve these inefficiencies by providing a centralized solution for managing complex billing scenarios.

“Too many teams spend time dealing with exports from their financial systems, verifying data and invoices outside their systems,” said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane. “With this new feature, teams on Rocketlane can effortlessly review effort and time logs, manage approvals, creating error-free invoices, and automating reconciliation, staying aligned with their accounting systems.”

Key Features and Benefits

Flexible Billing for Complex Scenarios

Rocketlane supports time-and-materials (T&M), fixed-fee, and subscription-based billing models, along with multicurrency handling to facilitate global operations. Automated Approval Workflows

Customizable workflows allow teams to tailor approval processes, speeding up sign-offs while ensuring accuracy. Unified Dashboard for Revenue Visibility

Users can monitor invoices, track payments, and forecast cash flow through a centralized dashboard. Seamless Accounting Integration

The feature syncs invoices and payments with accounting platforms such as NetSuite, Sage, and QuickBooks, reducing manual reconciliation efforts. Accelerated Cash Flow

Approved time logs can be automatically converted into invoices, eliminating manual bottlenecks and allowing teams to focus on business growth.

Rocketlane’s invoicing capability is designed to be a game changer for service teams. “With accurate timesheets, streamlined approvals, and seamless integrations like Salesforce and NetSuite, we’ve made invoicing effortless for professional services teams. Everything—from projects to timesheets—aligns perfectly to deliver precise, on-time invoices without delays or constant follow-ups,” said Ganesan.

The new invoicing feature is available now, offering professional services teams a more efficient way to manage billing, reduce errors, and improve financial operations.