Top Businesses You Can Run from a Self Storage Facility

Are you a business owner running your small business from the kitchen or dining room table? Or are you lucky enough to be able to dedicate an entire room – say a study, spare bedroom or home office – to your business operations?

Perhaps it’s the opposite and running your small business from home has taken over the whole house, with paperwork on the sofa, products strewn on the floor and marketing materials lying on every open surface.

In any case, it may be time to step things up with a more professional location – like an office or other place of business.

But before making that big investment, taking out lease and adding hundreds or even thousands a month to your overhead, here may be a more logical step to take first. A 200 to 300 square foot storage unit can be much less costly and still give you all the space you need.

Here are eight businesses that could be run entirely from a self-storage unit with the right consideration.

Run a Business Out of a Storage Unit

Benefits of Using a Self Storage Unit for Business

Using a self storage unit for business can provide numerous benefits, making it an attractive option for many entrepreneurs. One of the most significant advantages is cost savings. Renting a self storage unit is often much more affordable than leasing traditional office or warehouse space, allowing you to allocate your budget to other critical areas of your business.

Flexibility is another key benefit. Self storage units come in various sizes, so you can choose the space that best fits your needs. Whether you need a small unit to store excess inventory or a larger space to operate your business, there’s likely a storage unit that meets your requirements.

Convenience is also a major plus. Many storage facilities are located in easily accessible areas, making it simple to store and retrieve your items as needed. This can be particularly beneficial for businesses that require frequent access to their inventory or equipment.

Security is a top priority for self storage facilities. Most offer 24/7 security cameras and gated access, providing a secure environment for your business items. This peace of mind allows you to focus on running your business without worrying about the safety of your stored goods.

Lastly, self storage units offer scalability. You can rent a unit on a month-to-month basis, giving you the flexibility to scale up or down as your business needs change. This adaptability can be crucial for growing businesses that need to adjust their storage space frequently.

Practical Considerations for Running a Business from a Self Storage Unit

While self storage units can be a convenient and cost-effective solution for businesses, there are some practical considerations to keep in mind. First and foremost, check local zoning regulations to ensure that running a business from a self storage unit is allowed in your area. This step is crucial to avoid any legal issues down the line.

Insurance is another important factor. Make sure to check with your insurance provider to ensure that your business is covered while operating from a self storage unit. This will protect your assets and provide peace of mind.

Utilities are essential for many businesses. Ensure that the self storage facility provides the necessary utilities, such as electricity and an internet connection, to support your business needs. Without these, it may be challenging to run your operations smoothly.

Accessibility is also a key consideration. Think about the location of the self storage unit and its hours of operation. You want to ensure that you can access your unit when you need to, without any restrictions.

Lastly, consider parking and loading areas. Ensure that the self storage facility has adequate parking and loading areas for your business needs. This will make it easier to transport items to and from your unit, saving you time and effort.

eBay Business

No matter what you’re selling on eBay, Amazon or Etsy, if you’re doing this from home you’re probably sick of using your living room as a quasi order fulfillment center. A storage unit can be an excellent base for an online business, providing the necessary space to store products and manage inventory.

With the right amenities, a self-storage unit could be used as a photo studio, a place to bunker down and rattle off a few dozen product listings and, most importantly, a place to store whatever it is you sell.

Content Provider

What better place to seek solitude and tranquility and boost on those creative juices than in the bowels of a cavernous self-storage unit. If you’re able to set up a laptop, run some electricity and arrange an internet connection, you’ve got all the makings of a makeshift office space.

That’s not to suggest that you work from some windowless, ductless bunker-like headquarters.

Actually, not all storage facilities are like this at all. Some more modern storage facilities are actually equipped with the infrastructure to make this a reality and even feature business centers, where renters have access to extra facilities like a multi-purpose room.

Mr. or Mrs. Fix It

Those with handy skills and the ability to fix just about anything broken need room to operate and even more room to keep all the tiny parts and tools that they need to get the job done.

Storing all these things at home can be awkward or impossible, especially if you don’t live alone and find yourself impinging on everyone else’s space.

A storage unit gives you a location to store all your parts and tools and a place to work on your projects too.

Thrift Store or “Dollar Store”

If the facility allows such activity, opening the door to your store regularly could just be a matter of popping the lock and sliding open the doors to your new second hand shop. Storage units can also be a cost-effective solution for online stores, providing ample space to manage and store inventory.

Set up some retail shelving inside the storage unit, fill those shelves with your products and set up a register at the entrance.

Vintage Furniture Sales

A wet, leaky basement is no place to store your mid-century modern living room set especially if you intend on selling it.

Storing furniture – especially in the hopes of someday showcasing it for sale – requires a larger space like a warehouse floor to store inventory. If you’re growing slowly, keeping a few select pieces in storage and listing them for sale locally could be the most practical path to operating a sustainable vintage furniture business and maybe even growing it into your own furniture warehouse store someday.

Video Producer

A storage unit that’s adequately constructed could be turned into a makeshift video studio. Many units are large enough to allow space for shooting videos and even a desk for a laptop or other computer to do some editing of the final product.

Just be sure to have a good sound engineer on standby. The confines of a storage unit are sure to present some challenges for audio.

Auto Mechanic

Most storage facilities will take a dim view of you bringing in broken down cars at all hours of the day and night as if you’re running a full service body shop — leaking vehicle fluids all over the storage area.

But if your work is dedicated to one aspect of auto mechanics — say, engine rebuilding — then a storage unit could provide plenty of space for a growing company. These places will allow you to inexpensively store your valuable parts and give you the space to work on projects.

Photo Studio

Just as a storage unit can be the ideal setting — with some adjustments — for a video production and editing area, the space is equally ideal for a photo studio, too … perhaps even more so.

Proper backdrops and lighting are key to good photos and with those in place, it’ll be impossible to tell your shots were taken inside a storage locker.

Of course, before you pull up stakes from your current location and decide to set up shop inside a storage facility, be sure these activities are permitted, especially on a regular basis. Each facility varies on what it does and doesn’t allow to happen in one of its lockers.

Art Studio

A self storage unit can be an ideal space for an art studio, offering a quiet and private area for artists to work on their projects. One of the main benefits is affordability. Renting a self storage unit is often more affordable than leasing a traditional art studio, allowing artists to save money while still having a dedicated space to create.

Flexibility is another advantage. Self storage units come in various sizes, so artists can choose the space that best fits their needs. Whether you need a small unit for painting or a larger space for sculpting, there’s likely a storage unit that meets your requirements.

Privacy is crucial for many artists, and self storage units provide a private and quiet space to work on projects without interruptions. This can be especially beneficial for artists who need solitude to focus on their creative process.

Security is also a significant benefit. Most self storage facilities offer 24/7 security cameras and gated access, providing a secure environment for artists to store their work and supplies. This peace of mind allows artists to focus on their art without worrying about the safety of their items.

Convenience is another plus. Many self storage units are located in easily accessible areas, making it simple for artists to store and retrieve their supplies as needed. This can be particularly beneficial for artists who need frequent access to their materials.

Event Planner

A self storage unit can be a valuable asset for event planners, providing a secure and organized space to store equipment, supplies, and decorations. One of the main benefits is convenience. Many self storage units are located in easily accessible areas, making it simple for event planners to store and retrieve their items as needed.

Security is another significant advantage. Most self storage facilities offer 24/7 security cameras and gated access, providing a secure environment for event planners to store their equipment and supplies. This peace of mind allows event planners to focus on organizing successful events without worrying about the safety of their items.

Organization is crucial for event planners, and self storage units can help keep everything in order. By using a storage unit to store and organize equipment, supplies, and decorations, event planners can easily find what they need when they need it. This can save time and reduce stress during the planning process.

Cost-effectiveness is another benefit. Renting a self storage unit is often more affordable than leasing a traditional warehouse or storage space, allowing event planners to save money while still having a dedicated space to store their items.

Flexibility is also a key advantage. Self storage units come in various sizes, so event planners can choose the space that best fits their needs. Whether you need a small unit for decorations or a larger space for equipment, there’s likely a storage unit that meets your requirements.

