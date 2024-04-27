rural-business-owners-can-apply-for-grant-funds-to-cover-energy-efficient-upgrades

With so many grant programs available to small businesses today, it can be difficult to sort out the most relevant information. The list below includes grants that many small businesses may qualify for, along with a few informational sessions designed to help business owners make sense of these opportunities. Read on for a full list.

USDA REAP Grants

The USDA recently awarded grants to several small farms and agriculture businesses throughout Maine and other Northeast states as part of the Rural Energy for America Program. This program provides grants and loans to farms and other rural small business owners that want to make use of wind, solar, and other clean energy sources. The program is ongoing, with the next application deadline falling on July 1, 2024.

Michigan Going PRO Talent Fund

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity recently launched the second round of its Going PRO Talent Fund. Through the program, Michigan businesses can apply for funds to help train, develop, or retain employees. The fund includes a total of $11 million to support businesses and help employees gain skills and access to quality jobs. Eligible training programs include classroom training, on-the-job training, and apprenticeships. Eligible businesses can apply through Michigan Works! network centers. May 10 is the deadline to apply for this round.

Kansas City Small Business Capital Program

In Kansas City, Missouri, KC BizCare is collaborating with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City to provide startup capital for local entrepreneurs. The Kansas City Small Business Capital Program will offer low-interest loans, grants, and other types of financial assistance for new businesses looking to grow, along with training and technical assistance. Along with several loan options, the program includes micro-business grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000. The next application round for this program runs from May 13 to June 14.

Ohio Tornado Relief Emergency Fund Small Business Grants

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce and Logan County Chamber of Commerce just awarded the first round of Tornado Relief Emergency Fund Small Business Grants to businesses that were harmed by the F4 tornado that devastated Logan County about six weeks prior. This funding round included about $68,000 in grants, with $5,000 going to each business. However, the organizations have raised $155,000 for the program. So application period for a second funding round is now open. To qualify, businesses must be able to prove physical damage or operational losses due to the March 14 tornado and meet other eligibility criteria.

Grants & Funding For Small Businesses with the NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority will host an informational session about small business grants on May 1 at 10:30AM at the Madison Community Arts Center. The program, “Grants & Funding For Small Businesses with the NJEDA,” is a program of the Morris County Economic Development Corporation & Morris County Economic Development Alliance. The session will include information about NJEDA Small Business grant programs, along with an overview of other NJEDA programs that may support small business owners throughout the community.

Cal State Bakersfield Grants Webinar

Cal State Bakersfield is hosting a webinar this week about federal research and development grant programs for small businesses. The free program is hosted by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center, who will also be joined by Charles Eason, a small business innovation and research adviser. The program will cover the most popular federal programs for research and development grants, including the qualifications and eligibility requirements that businesses must meet in order to get funding. They will also answer direct questions from participants.