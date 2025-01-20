Salesforce Introduces Agentforce for Retail and Retail Cloud with Modern POS to Revolutionize Retail Operations

Salesforce has unveiled two new AI-powered innovations, Agentforce for Retail and Retail Cloud with Modern POS, aimed at boosting productivity and delivering personalized shopping experiences across both physical and digital channels. These tools are designed to help store associates, customer service representatives, and digital merchants streamline operations and improve customer interactions.

Agentforce for Retail introduces a library of pre-built AI agent skills that automate tasks such as order management, guided shopping, appointment scheduling, and loyalty promotion creation. By integrating trusted AI agents into retail operations, businesses can handle complex tasks with precision and free up human employees to focus on higher-value activities.

Key features include:

Order Management Skills: Enable self-service order updates, exchanges, and inquiries across customer-preferred channels.

Enable self-service order updates, exchanges, and inquiries across customer-preferred channels. Guided Shopping Skills: Provide personalized product recommendations and enable conversational shopping via AI-driven insights.

Provide personalized product recommendations and enable conversational shopping via AI-driven insights. Appointment Scheduling Skills: Facilitate scheduling for services like installations or consultations using real-time availability data.

Facilitate scheduling for services like installations or consultations using real-time availability data. Loyalty Promotion Skills: Assist marketers in creating personalized promotions with segmentation and POS data.

“Agentforce makes trusted, autonomous AI agents part of every team, increasing employee capacity across marketing, commerce, merchandising, and store operations with digital teammates that handle complex tasks with precision, accuracy, and personalization,” Salesforce stated.

Retail Cloud with Modern POS consolidates online and offline shopping data into a single platform, empowering associates with tools like mobile POS, clienteling, inventory management, and omnichannel fulfillment.

Key features include:

Clienteling and Inventory Management: Create detailed shopper profiles, manage inventory across supply chains, and generate personalized product recommendations.

Create detailed shopper profiles, manage inventory across supply chains, and generate personalized product recommendations. Mixed Cart Fulfillment: Enable customers to choose various fulfillment methods, such as buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and buy-online-return-in-store.

Enable customers to choose various fulfillment methods, such as buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and buy-online-return-in-store. Mobile-First Design: Process payments and orders anywhere, even offline, with secure, encrypted transactions.

Nitin Mangtani, SVP & GM, Retail at Salesforce, highlighted the impact: “Together, AI-fueled digital labor and a modern POS can unlock a new scale of operational capacity for retailers. These innovations deliver seamless, unified shopping experiences across physical and digital realms.”

According to a Salesforce study, 81% of retail executives cite inefficient processes and technology as major productivity barriers. Agentforce and Retail Cloud aim to address these issues by reducing the reliance on fragmented systems and providing a unified, actionable view of customer activity.

Agentforce Skills for guided shopping and order management will launch in March 2025, with appointment scheduling and loyalty promotion creation available in February 2025.

Retail Cloud with Modern POS will be available in April 2025.