Salesforce Unveils AgentExchange, Expanding the Digital Labor Market

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has launched AgentExchange, a new marketplace integrated into its Agentforce platform, aimed at expanding opportunities in the $6 trillion digital labor market. The company announced that AgentExchange debuts with over 200 partners, including Google Cloud, Docusign, and Box, offering trusted AI solutions that businesses can use to build AI agents efficiently.

Building on the success of AppExchange, Salesforce’s long-established enterprise cloud marketplace, AgentExchange provides a platform for developers, partners, and the Agentblazer community to create, distribute, and monetize agentic AI components.

AgentExchange offers businesses access to hundreds of prebuilt actions, topics, and templates, all designed to enhance efficiency and innovation. According to Salesforce, these solutions have undergone rigorous security and customer reviews to ensure trustworthiness.

“Accelerating our speed of execution is critical to Goodyear’s ability to deliver for our customers and maximize our end-to-end value proposition. We’re excited about the potential of the ready-to-use solutions from AgentExchange to enhance our speed, efficiency, and customer experience,” said Goodyear CEO and President Mark Stewart.

Key Partner Contributions

Several major partners have already begun integrating solutions into AgentExchange:

Google Cloud : Enables Agentforce agents to access up-to-the-minute data, news, and insights using Vertex AI and Google Search.

: Enables Agentforce agents to access up-to-the-minute data, news, and insights using Vertex AI and Google Search. Box : Helps agents extract insights from unstructured data and interact with content using natural language.

: Helps agents extract insights from unstructured data and interact with content using natural language. Docusign : Automates agreement generation, routing, signature tracking, and workflow management.

: Automates agreement generation, routing, signature tracking, and workflow management. Workday: Enhances HR processes, including onboarding and benefits management, by automating self-service workflows.

Salesforce states that these partnerships will help businesses implement AI-driven workflows that improve productivity across various industries.

Comprehensive AI Solutions

AgentExchange introduces new partner-built components, allowing businesses and developers to expand the capabilities of AI agents within Agentforce. These components include:

Actions : Prebuilt integrations such as APIs, workflows, and automation scripts.

: Prebuilt integrations such as APIs, workflows, and automation scripts. Prompt Templates : Standardized prompts for guiding AI interactions and responses.

: Standardized prompts for guiding AI interactions and responses. Topics : Predefined workflows that structure AI agent behavior for specific tasks.

: Predefined workflows that structure AI agent behavior for specific tasks. Agent Templates: End-to-end AI solutions that incorporate multiple actions and topics for industry-specific applications.

Salesforce notes that these features simplify AI adoption by allowing businesses to discover, test, and implement AI solutions directly from the marketplace or within Agentforce’s development tools.

AgentExchange aims to facilitate collaboration among businesses, partners, and developers. Companies can access industry-specific solutions while engaging with the broader Agentblazer community to refine AI agent capabilities.

“AgentExchange empowers customers to seamlessly integrate trusted AI solutions within their workflow,” said Alice Steinglass, EVP & GM of Platform, Integration and Automation at Salesforce. “Now our developer community can directly tap the expertise of our partner ecosystem to get the right industry-specific solutions so they can build and implement AI agents, and be the pioneers turning their businesses into Agentforce companies.”