Salesforce Launches Agentforce for HR Service to Streamline Employee Support

Salesforce has announced the launch of Agentforce for HR Service, a new set of AI-powered tools embedded within its HR Service platform designed to simplify and personalize employee support experiences. Now available through Slack and the Employee Portal, Agentforce for HR Service helps employees get answers to HR questions and complete common tasks without filing tickets or switching between systems.

The new capabilities aim to reduce the burden on overextended HR teams, 90% of whom report being stretched thin, while also improving employee productivity and satisfaction. With Agentforce, employees can manage time-off requests, update personal and direct deposit details, track HR cases, and more using conversational AI.

Agentforce for HR Service includes a suite of prebuilt, customizable AI-powered “topics” and “actions”—the broad task categories and specific functions the AI can perform. These tasks can be carried out by employees directly through Slack or the Employee Portal, providing quick, self-service access to personalized HR support.

According to Salesforce, its own HR team uses Agentforce for HR Service and has achieved a 96% self-service resolution rate across nearly 10 million employee searches. This has significantly improved HR efficiency and allowed team members to focus on higher-priority issues.

“Eight in ten HR chiefs say the workforce will be made up of humans and agents in the next five years. Salesforce is leading this digital labor revolution across industries, and now, we’re bringing Agentforce skills and actions to HR Service so companies can expedite requests and scale employee support when resources are limited – ensuring every employee receives quick, personalized support in the flow of work. This will not only enhance the employee experience but also boost productivity across stretched HR teams,” said Kishan Chetan, EVP & GM, Service Cloud.

AI Capabilities Built Into Everyday Workflows

Agentforce is integrated with leading Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) and Human Capital Management (HCM) platforms. It is grounded in company knowledge articles, documents, and structured employee data to ensure accurate, context-rich responses.

Some key features include:

Personalized Answers: Agentforce customizes answers using employee profiles and company policy. For example, it can determine eligibility for a Gold corporate card based on a user’s role and location.

The platform helps employees manage assigned programs—such as onboarding and parental leave—by tracking progress and surfacing overdue tasks.

Employees can check the status of requests like leave of absence or payroll issues by asking Agentforce, which can identify and respond based on conversation context.

Using natural language, employees can update personal details such as address or phone number within the HR system.

Employees can submit, cancel, or review PTO, sick leave, and other time-off categories directly via Agentforce.

The AI agent enables users to view or change direct deposit information without logging into separate systems.

Agentforce validates reimbursements, answers expense questions, and submits reports in one conversation.

For sensitive or complex topics, Agentforce can detect when an issue should be escalated to a human HR representative.

Boosting HR Team Efficiency

Within the HR Service Console, Agentforce assists HR representatives by generating suggested replies and summaries from knowledge bases in real time. It also integrates with Mulesoft to unify employee data from various HR systems, enabling faster and more informed responses.

Agentforce uses the Atlas Reasoning Engine to analyze both structured and unstructured data, enabling the AI to take accurate action based on natural language input.

Salesforce reports that its HR team uses Agentforce for a variety of functions—from helping employees understand wellbeing reimbursement eligibility to guiding them through open enrollment and relocation processes. These implementations have streamlined HR operations and improved employee satisfaction.

By embedding AI-powered tools directly into HR workflows, Salesforce aims to reshape how HR teams deliver support, scale services, and increase efficiency in modern workplaces.