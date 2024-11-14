Slack Workforce Index Reveals U.S. Falling Behind in AI Adoption

AI adoption among desk workers in the United States is slowing, according to new data from Slack’s Workforce Index, with U.S. adoption rates increasing only slightly over the past three months, from 32% to 33%. This stagnation comes despite a continued emphasis from business leaders on the importance of leveraging AI to drive productivity and profits.

Research shows that discomfort and uncertainty around AI usage are contributing factors. Nearly half of U.S. workers report feeling uneasy about admitting AI use to their managers, fearing they might be perceived as lazy, incompetent, or even cheating.

The Impact of Stalled AI Adoption on Business Performance

With AI’s potential to increase corporate profits by up to $4.4 trillion annually, as estimated by McKinsey, companies cannot afford a stall in AI adoption. Salesforce research also highlights that sales teams using AI are 1.3 times more likely to experience revenue growth. However, in order for businesses to capture these benefits, employees need support, training, and guidance on how to use AI effectively.

“Too much of the burden has been put on workers to figure out how to use AI,” said Christina Janzer, SVP of Research and Analytics at Slack. “To ensure adoption, leaders must not only train workers but also encourage open discussions about AI and support experimentation.”

Workers’ Reluctance to Use AI Publicly

The report reveals that 48% of desk workers feel uncomfortable disclosing AI use to their managers, with key reasons including:

Concerns that using AI might be perceived as cheating

Fears of being seen as less competent

Worries about being labeled lazy

Workers who feel comfortable discussing AI usage with their managers are 67% more likely to use it for workplace tasks, suggesting that a supportive culture may increase adoption rates.

Disconnect Between Executive Priorities and Employee Expectations

The Slack Workforce Index also shows a disconnect between executive goals and employee expectations. Leaders want employees to use time saved by AI for innovation and skill-building, while employees anticipate using that time to tackle administrative tasks and existing projects. Top areas of executive priority include:

Upskilling and learning

Innovation

Advancing current projects

However, employees expect to use AI-saved time on:

Routine administrative work

Current core projects

Some skill-building

AI Training Lags Behind Employee Demand

Despite the hesitations, employees remain eager to learn about AI; 76% feel an urgency to become proficient with the technology. However, training remains limited: 61% of workers report having spent less than five hours learning AI skills, and 30% have received no AI training at all. Workers with AI guidance have seen a 13% increase in adoption since January, compared to only a 2% increase among those without guidance.

As AI knowledge becomes a priority, employees are beginning to factor AI enablement into their job choices. The survey found that:

3 out of 4 workers consider AI tools and enablement a factor in job selection.

Nearly 2 in 5 workers prefer companies that actively provide AI tools.

Entry-level employees are 1.8 times more likely to view AI enablement as “very important” in their job search.

For companies aiming to retain top talent and remain competitive, providing AI training and establishing clear guidelines may be critical steps toward fostering an AI-friendly workplace.