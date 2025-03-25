Salesforce Report: 75% of Retailers Say AI Agents Will Be Essential by 2026

Retailers are increasingly turning to AI agents to stay competitive in a fast-evolving marketplace, according to Salesforce’s sixth Connected Shoppers Report. The report reveals that 75% of retail decision-makers believe AI agents will be essential to beat the competition within the next year.

Salesforce’s findings are based on dual surveys of 8,350 shoppers and 1,700 retail industry leaders. The data points to a shifting landscape marked by rising customer acquisition costs, increasing returns, and changing consumer behaviors that require a new approach to retail operations.

AI and Unified Commerce Emerge as Strategic Priorities

To manage growing complexities across digital and physical retail channels, retailers are prioritizing AI and unified commerce. These approaches are aimed at creating seamless customer experiences while controlling operational costs. “When retailers connect their sales channels, customer data, and operations in one platform, they create seamless shopping experiences both online and in-store,” said Michelle Grant, Director of Retail Strategy and Insights at Salesforce. “This unified approach boosts productivity and drives growth throughout the business.”

The report shows that 76% of retailers plan to increase investment in AI within the next year. Customer service is currently the top use case for AI agents, where they are used to respond to inquiries, track orders, and handle returns around the clock.

Velia Carboni, CIO of SharkNinja, highlighted the role of Agentforce — Salesforce’s agentic AI layer — in improving customer loyalty. Carboni described Agentforce as “key to helping us build a community that keeps consumers coming back.”

Retailers Expand AI Agent Applications

Beyond customer service, retailers foresee AI agents playing a broader role in optimizing websites, marketing, inventory management, and employee training. “AI agents represent the next wave of retail AI innovation — digital labor that promises to reshape how retailers scale their workforces, serve and market to customers, and streamline operations,” Grant said.

Barriers and Progress Toward Unified Commerce

Effective AI implementation requires integration across systems, yet many retailers still operate with disconnected platforms. According to the report, 81% of retailers say inefficient processes and technology reduce store associate productivity. Additionally, 49% of shoppers have abandoned purchases due to friction in the ordering process.

To address these challenges, 86% of retailers are pursuing unified commerce initiatives. By linking cross-channel and departmental operations, unified commerce improves efficiency, enhances the shopping experience, and enables AI systems to perform more effectively.

Consumers Show Growing Interest in AI Agents

The shift toward AI agents is not limited to retailers. The report notes that 39% of all shoppers — and 54% of Gen Z — already use AI for product discovery. Gen Z consumers are 10 times more likely than baby boomers to report frequent AI use in shopping.

Shoppers expressed strong interest in using AI agents for managing loyalty points, handling returns, and providing customer service — aligning with retailers’ focus areas. Among Gen Z shoppers, 63% are open to agents making purchases on their behalf.

However, shopper trust remains critical. The top factors influencing trust in AI agents include data privacy, on/off controls, approval requirements before purchases, data transparency, and access to human customer service.

“The data is clear: retailers and shoppers are both moving toward an AI agent future,” said Grant. “But success depends on addressing both sides of the equation — building the connected technology foundation retailers need while delivering the trust and transparency shoppers demand.”