Salesforce Analysis Finds Businesses Eager for AI but Concerned About Trust, Data, and Ethics

Salesforce’s recent analysis reveals that businesses are keen to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, yet significant concerns about trusted data, ethics, and organizational policies threaten to impede progress. The “Trends in AI for CRM” report, based on multiple studies, highlights the rapid integration of AI across various sectors while underlining the challenges that need addressing.

According to the report, nearly half of customer service teams, over two-fifths of salespeople, and a third of marketers have fully implemented AI to enhance their operations. However, 77% of business leaders are worried about issues related to trusted data and ethical use, which could potentially stall AI deployment.

Key Findings:

Data Trust and Reliability: The report indicates that companies are concerned about the reliability of data underpinning large language models (LLMs). Only 10% of respondents fully trust AI to aid in decision-making, and 59% of organizations lack unified data strategies necessary to ensure AI accuracy and reliability. This lack of trusted data could significantly hamper AI ambitions. Organizational Policies and AI Usage: There is a notable gap between AI enthusiasm among employees and the establishment of clear company policies. While 80% of those who use AI at work find it boosts productivity, only 21% report their companies have articulated policies around approved AI tools and use cases. This has led to a substantial number of employees using unapproved (55%) or explicitly banned (40%) AI tools, with 69% stating they haven’t received any training on AI usage. Ethical Concerns and Trust: The general population remains apprehensive about the unethical use of AI, with 74% expressing concern. The report suggests that companies focusing on end-user control and transparency are better positioned to build customer trust. About 56% of respondents indicated openness to AI under conditions that emphasize control and transparency.

Why This Matters

AI is considered one of the most transformative technologies of the current generation. Salesforce projects a net gain of over $2 trillion in new business revenues by 2028 from its AI initiatives and those of its partners. As businesses across industries develop their AI strategies, there is a strong emphasis on using AI to enhance internal efficiencies and revolutionize customer experiences.

However, the concerns highlighted in the report point to a need for robust data governance and clear ethical guidelines. Without addressing these issues, companies risk stalling their AI projects and missing out on the significant opportunities AI presents.

Salesforce’s Recommendations for AI Success

Salesforce emphasizes four keys to enterprise AI success:

Trusted Data: Developing unified data strategies to ensure AI reliability and accuracy. Clear Policies: Establishing clear company policies on approved AI tools and use cases. Employee Training: Providing comprehensive training for employees on AI usage. Transparency and Control: Focusing on end-user control to build trust and address ethical concerns.