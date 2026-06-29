Salesforce and Databricks Enhance AI Integration with New Governance Tools

In an era where businesses increasingly rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance decision-making, Salesforce and Databricks have announced a significant expansion of their partnership. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between operational data and business context, ensuring that both humans and AI agents can work more effectively together. For small business owners, this development may hold the key to making smarter, more data-driven decisions while maintaining compliance and security.

The new enhancements include Federated Authentication, metadata-aware access controls, and improved data governance tools. These features are particularly beneficial for small businesses that often juggle multiple platforms and encounter challenges related to data security and access permissions.

“Customers consistently tell us they want AI agents to become a larger part of how work gets done across the enterprise. To make this a reality, they need access to trusted data, business context, and governance controls wherever that information lives,” said Andy Kofoid, President, Global Field Operations at Databricks. This sentiment reflects a growing demand among businesses, including small enterprises, for more reliable and expansive tools that integrate data across different systems.

Key Takeaways:

The expanded features enable enhanced governance that streamlines compliance across platforms.

New integrations will help AI agents make actions based on the right data, thereby increasing efficiency.

Tools like Slack integrations with Databricks insights allow for real-time collaboration among teams, increasing responsiveness.

With the introduction of Federated Search capabilities, businesses will now be able to access information across Salesforce and Databricks from a single interface. For instance, a sales representative could ask an AI agent about an at-risk customer renewal, receiving insights that blend Salesforce customer data with operational data managed by Databricks. This improved interconnectivity allows small businesses to respond faster to customer needs while acting within approved business processes.

One significant advantage of these integrations is in the realm of operational context. For example, small business owners can now utilize MuleSoft’s Agent Scanners for Databricks to gain visibility across platforms, enabling efficient data-sharing practices. “Zero copy is very attractive to us because it’s easier and less expensive than ingesting the data again and landing it in multiple spots,” noted Carlos Gonzalez, Domain Architect at FedEx, showcasing the appeal of reduced redundancy in data management.

While the benefits are clear, small business owners should also be aware of potential challenges. Incorporating advanced AI and data solutions may require additional training and resources to use effectively. The interconnected nature of data governance across platforms can also raise concerns about data integrity and security. Ensuring compliance with various regulations may also necessitate updated business practices.

“Together, Salesforce and Databricks are helping customers build a new operating model where humans and agents work side by side to accelerate productivity and business growth,” said Rahul Auradkar, President and GM, Data Foundations at Salesforce. This shift presents an opportunity for small businesses to enhance employee productivity while optimizing customer engagement strategies.

As businesses look to leverage this technology, it is essential to consider how these tools integrate with existing systems. The new enhancements, such as Slack integrations that provide Databricks-powered insights directly in workflows, exemplify the potential for streamlining operations. For instance, a retail manager could gain immediate insight into potential inventory shortages due to external factors and respond accordingly.

The partnership between Salesforce and Databricks is elevated by the recognition of Salesforce as Databricks’ ISV Business App Partner of the Year at the Data & AI Summit 2026. This accolade emphasizes the tangible results driven by their collaboration, focusing on joint innovation and customer success.

The availability of these features is on the horizon, with foundational capabilities already available and further enhancements expected in the latter half of 2026. Small businesses should keep an eye on how these changes could revolutionize their operations and customer interactions.

By enhancing the cooperative ecosystem between human effort and AI capabilities, Salesforce and Databricks are poised to redefine how small businesses navigate challenges and seize opportunities. For further details on this partnership and its offerings, you can visit the original press release here.