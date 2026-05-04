Salesforce and Engine Unite to Transform Business Travel with AI Solutions

Salesforce recently announced an exciting new partnership with Engine, a prominent player in the business travel sector, aimed at revolutionizing the travel experience for over a million users. The combination of Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 Platform and Engine’s utilization of Slack is set to streamline operations, improve customer service, and enhance real-time decision-making—elements essential for small business owners managing their travel logistics.

As travel dynamics evolve, particularly with 80% of trips booked within a week of departure, managing high-stakes logistics efficiently is crucial. Engine has reported significant growth, with group bookings doubling in a year and handling over 800,000 customer support cases annually. The introduction of Agentforce allows Engine to automate 50% of their chat support cases, enabling Instant, AI-driven responses that range from the simple to the complex. As Elia Wallen, Founder and CEO of Engine, articulated, “AI is like a jet pack for our employees to enhance and elevate every single workflow.”

The collaboration incorporates various core features that small business owners should take note of for their travel management needs:

Real-Time Traveler Intelligence: Sales teams can leverage Slackbot as a “real-time concierge” during calls, providing immediate answers to customer inquiries. This quick access to data translates into informed decision-making, vital for businesses that thrive on prompt service. Speedy Custom Travel Logic: Developers can utilize Agentforce Vibes to build custom AI functionalities rapidly. In just 12 days, Engine deployed its AI agent, Eva, to handle complicated tasks, significantly reducing the time needed for manual interventions. Instant Rate Comparisons: Small business owners can reduce their research time by 40% with Slackbot assisting in pulling relevant rates and amenities without leaving the conversation. This streamlined process improves efficiency and allows for better pricing strategies. Efficient Trip Operations Management: Slackbot centralizes communications, thereby helping manage thousands of daily changes in travel plans. This consolidation can lead to better governance and improved internal coordination, reducing the risk of errors. Data Security and Trust: The partnership is underpinned by Salesforce’s robust Trust Layer, ensuring that data privacy and security remain paramount. This feature is increasingly vital as data regulations tighten and businesses aim to foster trust with their clients.

While these advancements highlight significant benefits, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. Transitioning to such an integrated system requires training and adaptation. Employees need to learn to work alongside AI tools which might initially disrupt established workflows. Furthermore, full reliance on AI can pose risks if the technology fails or if its decisions are not scrutinized adequately.

As Madhav Thattai, EVP and GM of Agentforce, noted, Engine’s rapid deployment and integration of Eva exemplifies how businesses can enhance customer service with efficiency. “By harnessing real-time data within Slackbot… Engine is bringing together autonomous agents and human expertise to deliver proactive updates, 24/7 support, and faster client service.”

The partnership between Engine and Salesforce signifies a noteworthy advance in automating and streamlining the travel process for businesses of all sizes. For small business owners, adopting similar technologies could lead to enhanced customer satisfaction, clearer operations, and elevated competitiveness in a fast-paced market. For more insights on how Engine aims to simplify the traveler experience, visit Salesforce’s post.