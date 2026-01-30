Salesforce and Google Launch Universal Commerce Protocol for AI-Driven Shopping

As the commerce landscape rapidly evolves, small businesses face the need to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and technological advancements. Salesforce, in collaboration with Google, is making it easier for businesses to embrace this shift by introducing the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP). This new framework promises to provide a standardized approach to intelligent, AI-driven shopping experiences, particularly beneficial for small business owners looking to enhance their operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Salesforce and Google’s expanded partnership enables Agentforce Commerce merchants to harness the power of UCP, which was designed to streamline the connection between consumer AI models and merchants’ backend systems. The integration is set to facilitate real-time interactions, allowing businesses to manage crucial aspects like inventory checks and customer loyalty seamlessly. This advancement comes after a significant demonstration of AI’s impact on consumer behavior, evidenced by a staggering $262 billion in holiday sales during Cyber Week 2025.

With support for UCP, small business owners can expect several key benefits. First, the integration allows for native checkout experiences on Google’s AI commerce surfaces, such as the Gemini app. This means that customers can complete transactions directly in these platforms, enhancing the shopping journey and potentially boosting sales. The payment processes will also include secure methods, such as Google Pay, providing an added layer of assurance for consumers.

Moreover, the standardized approach reduces integration complexity, enabling small businesses to launch their offerings more quickly and effectively. By using pre-built integrations, merchants can focus on immediate customer engagement rather than the technicalities of setup. Nitin Mangtani, SVP and GM of Agentforce Commerce and Retail at Salesforce, stated, “AI is redefining how shoppers find products and how retailers drive growth.” This underscores the importance of adopting new technologies for sustained growth in a competitive environment.

Small business owners can also maintain greater control over merchandising, customer service, and post-purchase interactions. With the UCP, the responsibility for these aspects remains firmly in the hands of the merchants, ensuring that they can cultivate direct relationships with their customers.

Despite these promising advantages, it’s essential for small business owners to consider potential challenges that may arise from adopting this new protocol. Transitioning to a standardized framework may involve understanding new systems and best practices, which could be time-intensive and necessitate training or additional resources. Additionally, businesses should prepare for the competitive nature of enhanced AI capabilities as they innovate to meet customer expectations.

Salesforce will collaborate with Google to outline the technical requirements, merchant eligibility, and timelines for rollout, enabling businesses to step into this new commerce paradigm efficiently. As further details about onboarding processes are finalized, small business owners should stay informed to capitalize on these advancements as soon as they become available.

In summary, the introduction of the Universal Commerce Protocol is set to reshape the shopping ecosystem by providing small businesses with tools to integrate AI technologies into their operations seamlessly. By navigating the initial complexities and staying abreast of developments, small business owners can leverage this new era of intelligent commerce to foster deeper connections with their customers and drive growth.

To read the full press release from Salesforce, visit Salesforce News.