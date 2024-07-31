salesforce-and-workday-unveil-ai-employee-service-agent-to-boost-productivity

The new AI assistant combines Salesforce’s Agentforce Platform and Einstein AI with Workday’s platform and AI capabilities. This integration allows the assistant to handle various employee service tasks, boosting productivity and reducing costs. The AI assistant will communicate in natural language and provide personalized support based on combined HR and financial data from Workday and CRM data from Salesforce.

The AI employee service agent will seamlessly transfer complex cases to the appropriate human representative, ensuring all previous history and context are maintained. This collaboration between humans and AI is expected to improve employee experiences and efficiency across businesses.

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, expressed enthusiasm about the new platform. “The AI opportunity for every company lies in augmenting their employees and delivering incredible customer experiences,” he said. Carl Eschenbach, CEO of Workday, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “By integrating our platforms, datasets, and powerful AI capabilities, Salesforce and Workday are empowering our customers to deliver unmatched AI-powered employee experiences.”

The partnership will also feature a shared data foundation, connecting Workday financial and HR data with Salesforce CRM data. This will enable customers to access and utilize data across both platforms without duplication. Additionally, Workday will enhance its integration with Slack, allowing users to collaborate around Workday records directly within Slack.

Employees will benefit from instant support through natural language conversations, whether working in Salesforce, Slack, or Workday. The AI assistant will provide contextual assistance, automating resolutions across platforms. This will streamline tasks like onboarding, self-service HR, and continuous development.

Sal Companieh, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Cushman & Wakefield, highlighted the advantages of the partnership. “The ability to streamline workflows across two of our most used platforms – Workday and Salesforce – and deliver more personalized AI-powered employee experiences will be a game changer for us,” he said.

Employers will also benefit from this collaboration. By integrating HR, financial, and operational data into advanced AI models, Salesforce and Workday will enhance workforce planning, financial planning, and sales enablement. R “Ray” Wang, CEO of Constellation Research, Inc., noted the significance of this integration. “The shared data foundation between Workday and Salesforce will enable these partners to deliver AI capabilities that could completely transform the employee experience.”