Salesforce Boosts AI with Doti Acquisition to Enhance Enterprise Search

Salesforce is making a significant move in the realm of enterprise search by announcing its intention to acquire Doti, a company renowned for its innovative agentic search solutions. This acquisition is set to bolster Salesforce’s AI research and development initiatives in Israel and aims to create a more unified, intelligent search experience that small businesses can leverage for enhanced productivity.

In a landscape where information overload can stiflе decision-making, the integration of Doti’s search capabilities stands to benefit small business owners by streamlining access to vital data. As organizations increasingly rely on technology to drive efficiency, the partnership between Salesforce and Doti promises to enhance how employees interact with information.

Denise Dresser, CEO of Slack, underlined the significance of this acquisition, stating, “Doti’s expertise fast-tracks our vision to reinvent enterprise search across Salesforce. Together, we’re transforming how every employee finds, understands, and acts on information, through the power of AI and most importantly the conversational context that lives in Slack.” This integration is especially relevant for small businesses that utilize Slack for team communication and collaboration, allowing them to extract insights and take action based on connected data effortlessly.

Matan Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Doti, echoed this sentiment, noting that their mission has been to make enterprise data “instantly accessible and actionable.” By joining forces with Salesforce, Doti aims to leverage the company’s extensive resources to expedite this vision. For small business owners, this means a potential reduction in the time spent searching for information, ultimately leading to more agile decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

One potential application of this unified search capability is in customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Small businesses can expect improved insights into customer interactions and streamlined access to data that can drive sales strategies. With Doti’s technology, the information that employees need will become more interactive and contextually relevant, thanks to the integration with Slack. This will enhance collaboration, making it easier for teams to share knowledge and insights when they matter most.

While the benefits seem promising, small business owners should also consider some challenges associated with adopting new technology solutions. Transitioning to a new system can require time and resources, and training employees to use these tools effectively is vital. It’s essential for small business leaders to weigh these factors against the expected productivity gains.

Moreover, the acquisition is still pending closure in Salesforce’s fiscal year 2026, which means that immediate changes will not be in place just yet. Small businesses should keep an eye on the timeline and prepare for the potential shift in their workflows when the integration becomes available.

Overall, the acquisition of Doti highlights Salesforce’s commitment to enhancing the way organizations access and utilize data. For small businesses, this could translate into a more streamlined workflow that not only saves time but also fosters a collaborative team environment. As the tools become available, business leaders can take advantage of the enhanced search capabilities to empower their teams and enhance overall productivity.

For further details on this acquisition, visit the original announcement on Salesforce’s website here.