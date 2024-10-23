Salesforce Introduces Ecommerce Storefronts in Starter and Pro Suites

Salesforce today announced the addition of ecommerce storefronts to its Starter and Pro Suites, offering growing businesses the ability to create direct-to-consumer (D2C) online stores directly within the Salesforce Platform.

These new capabilities allow businesses to integrate sales, service, marketing, and commerce into one unified interface, enabling them to scale quickly while delivering a seamless customer experience.

By unifying customer data and touchpoints across traditionally separate departments, Salesforce provides businesses with a solid foundation for connected commerce, preparing them for future success with AI-driven solutions like Agentforce.

Key Features of Ecommerce Storefronts

The new ecommerce storefronts offer businesses several powerful tools, including:

Step-by-step ecommerce setup for fast onboarding

for fast onboarding Low-code designer to build branded storefronts

to build branded storefronts Centralized merchandising tools to manage products and prices

to manage products and prices Pre-built performance dashboards to optimize operations and increase revenue

These features are designed to help businesses streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and grow their digital channel revenue with ease.

Why It Matters

Ecommerce continues to grow as a vital revenue stream for businesses. By 2025, 54% of small business revenue is expected to come from digital channels, up from 42% in 2023. The new ecommerce storefronts in Salesforce’s Starter and Pro Suites enable growing businesses to build and manage their D2C websites directly from their CRM platform at no additional cost, further enhancing their ability to generate revenue online.

Benefits for Growing Businesses

Unlike standalone ecommerce solutions, Salesforce’s storefronts are integrated directly into the company’s CRM tools, offering a unified platform that improves business efficiency and enhances the overall buyer experience. The ecommerce storefronts in Starter and Pro Suite offer growing businesses the ability to:

Personalize buyer experiences by combining sales, service, marketing, and commerce capabilities in one place, providing personalized discounts, sales support, and targeted marketing campaigns.

by combining sales, service, marketing, and commerce capabilities in one place, providing personalized discounts, sales support, and targeted marketing campaigns. Launch online stores quickly using built-in CRM capabilities, enabling businesses to start selling online in a matter of hours rather than months.

using built-in CRM capabilities, enabling businesses to start selling online in a matter of hours rather than months. Streamline business operations with centralized tools for managing products, orders, customers, pricing, and promotions.

with centralized tools for managing products, orders, customers, pricing, and promotions. Drive revenue across digital channels using pre-built performance dashboards to gain insights into customer behavior and optimize sales strategies.

Availability

Ecommerce storefronts are available today in the U.S. on Starter Suite, Pro Suite, and Salesforce Foundations for as little as $25 per user per month.