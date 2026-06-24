Salesforce Expands AI CRM with Acquisition of m3ter for Dynamic Pricing

Salesforce, the leading player in customer relationship management (CRM) software, has announced a significant acquisition that could reshape monetization strategies for small businesses. The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire m3ter, a specialized platform for consumption-based billing. This move underscores an evolving trend in how businesses, particularly smaller ones, will be able to structure their revenue models amid the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI).

As business dynamics shift from traditional subscription models to more flexible, consumption-based pricing, m3ter’s technology is set to become a cornerstone of Salesforce’s offerings. This acquisition aligns Salesforce with contemporary market demands, particularly the necessity for adaptable monetization strategies.

Meredith Schmidt, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Agentforce Revenue Management at Salesforce, emphasizes the importance of flexibility: “Every company is looking for more flexibility in how they monetize their products, especially as AI shifts the landscape from traditional subscriptions to consumption-based models.” This transition could be a game-changer for small business owners grappling with various pricing and billing scenarios.

m3ter’s platform provides high-volume mediation, metering, and rating capabilities, designed specifically for near real-time performance at enterprise scale. This means small businesses can monitor product usage data more efficiently, configure consumption-based billing models quickly, and automate their monetization processes across multiple systems—be it CRM, ERP, or quote-to-cash systems.

The practical applications of this acquisition are wide-reaching for small businesses that leverage Salesforce. For instance, companies offering software as a service (SaaS) products can now offer their customers pay-per-use or outcome-based pricing models, allowing users to pay only for what they consume. This could attract a wider customer base, as clients may prefer the flexibility of consumption-based pricing over fixed subscription fees.

Moreover, small businesses will benefit from improved cash flow management. By adopting consumption-based models, they could minimize the risks associated with customer acquisition costs, as clients would only pay when they actively use the service. This aligns customer spending with their actual needs, leading to potentially higher customer satisfaction rates.

However, as with any new system, there are challenges to consider. Transitioning to a consumption-based pricing model requires careful planning. Small business owners need to evaluate whether their existing products and services can adapt to this model. They may also need to invest time and resources into retraining their teams, updating their systems, and communicating the new pricing strategies to customers effectively.

In addition, the shift to AI-driven technologies and real-time data management systems may pose a learning curve for those who are not already tech-savvy. Small business owners might find it daunting to understand and implement these advanced systems, especially if they lack the technical expertise within their teams.

Griffin Parry, the Founder and CEO of m3ter, noted the company’s mission, stating, “We founded m3ter to solve the hardest problems in usage-based pricing, drawing on over a decade of experience building cloud-based backend services.” Joining forces with Salesforce provides an opportunity for m3ter’s capabilities to reach a broader audience, including small businesses looking to innovate their pricing structures.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2027, pending customary closing conditions. In the meantime, small business owners may want to stay informed about the specifics of how m3ter’s technology integrates with Salesforce’s existing platform. This acquisition represents an exciting step forward in allowing smaller enterprises to compete more effectively in a rapidly changing marketplace.

As the landscape of business continues to evolve, understanding and adapting to new billing models will be crucial. The integration of m3ter into Salesforce’s suite of tools could provide the necessary resources for small businesses to thrive, offering new avenues for growth and customer engagement. For more details, you can read the official announcement from Salesforce here.