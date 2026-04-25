Salesforce Expands Global Partner Network to Accelerate AI Deployments

Salesforce is enhancing its commitment to small businesses by launching its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) Partner Network, designed to bridge the gap between corporate ambition and practical AI implementation. This initiative seeks to transform how organizations like small businesses harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive measurable outcomes.

The FDE Partner Network connects businesses with specialized Salesforce-trained partners, notably firms such as Accenture and Deloitte, along with over 30 additional companies. These partnerships aim to provide the necessary technical expertise to ensure that businesses can efficiently implement Salesforce’s innovative Agentforce technology.

Miguel Milano, Salesforce’s President and Chief Revenue Officer, emphasized the value of this collaborative ecosystem, stating, “Our partner ecosystem is a massive competitive advantage… The most successful organizations don’t just invest in Agentforce. They align with partners who possess the engineering and industry knowledge depth to turn that technology into the engine that transforms them into Agentic Enterprises.”

Small business owners may find this offering particularly valuable as they navigate the complexities of integrating AI into their operations. The network is designed to equip partners with deep industry knowledge and robust training, which can help smaller organizations develop AI solutions that are both effective and compliant with regulatory requirements.

By focusing on practical applications, the FDE Partner Network allows small businesses to engage in AI at scale with minimal friction. As more firms scramble to transform their operations using AI, many encounter what’s been termed the “execution gap,” where organizations may have pilot projects but lack the infrastructure to support larger-scale implementations.

Salesforce’s network seeks to address this gap directly. Partners in the FDE Partner Network are carefully vetted based on their successful history with Agentforce implementations. Remarkably, these partners have already accounted for one-third of all successful implementations of this technology. According to Lori Steele, President of Global Professional Services at Salesforce, “Getting AI into production is an engineering discipline… the Salesforce FDE Partner Network expands the talent and partnership with our elite network of partners. For customers, that means faster time to value and the absolute confidence of an enterprise-tested deployment.”

The FDE model encourages an engaged, outcome-focused delivery approach. It consists of several key components, including:

Solution Architecture Design : Before any coding begins, the FDEs define how the AI agent connects to enterprise data, ensuring compliance is built in from the start.

: Before any coding begins, the FDEs define how the AI agent connects to enterprise data, ensuring compliance is built in from the start. Agentic Design : Each agent’s behavior is meticulously mapped out to prevent unexpected challenges during deployment.

: Each agent’s behavior is meticulously mapped out to prevent unexpected challenges during deployment. Post-Launch Support: FDEs continue to monitor and optimize performance even after going live.

For small businesses looking to adopt AI solutions, these support structures can significantly reduce the inherent risks associated with new technology deployments, fostering a smoother transition from pilot to productive use.

However, there are challenges to consider as well. Partnering with a member of the FDE Partner Network may come at a cost, particularly for smaller firms with limited budgets. Additionally, while the technical foundation is critical, business owners must also prepare their teams for the cultural shifts and training that AI adoption can necessitate.

The network also represents a significant shift from traditional project implementation towards embedded engineering practices. Manish Sharma, Chief Strategy & Services Officer at Accenture, stated, “The Salesforce FDE Partner Network is a critical milestone in our mission to enable enterprise reinvention… we aren’t just ‘setting up’ Agentforce — we are modernizing their digital core.”

As small business owners weigh their options for integrating AI into their operations, they should consider the potential ROI that can arise from working with these expert partners. With Salesforce streamlining access to technical resources, small businesses can more effectively leverage their unique data and processes to create a digital workforce tailored to their specific needs.

As Salesforce moves toward enabling these transformations, small businesses have the opportunity to leap from having merely experimental AI projects to realizing significant operational improvements and sustained business value.

For more information on the Salesforce FDE Partner Network, visit the original announcement here.