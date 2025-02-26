Salesforce Expands Google Partnership, Bringing Gemini AI to Agentforce

Salesforce and Google have announced a significant expansion of their partnership, integrating Google’s Gemini AI models into Agentforce and strengthening ties between Salesforce Service Cloud and Google Customer Engagement Suite. The move aims to enhance AI-powered customer service capabilities, providing businesses with more flexibility in deploying AI agents.

With the integration of Google’s Gemini AI models, Agentforce agents will be able to process images, audio, and video, handle complex tasks using Gemini’s multi-modal capabilities, and leverage real-time insights from Google Search through Vertex AI.

“Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we’re giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use,” said Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce President & Chief Engineering and Customer Success Officer.

Salesforce’s selection of Google Cloud as a major infrastructure provider will also allow enterprise customers to deploy Salesforce applications on Google Cloud’s AI-optimized infrastructure, streamlining operations with enhanced security and scalability.

The integration between Salesforce Service Cloud and Google Customer Engagement Suite will introduce real-time voice translation, intelligent agent handoffs, personalized recommendations, and AI-driven conversational insights across multiple customer service channels.

“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

Generative AI Expands Business Applications

By integrating Gemini into Agentforce, Salesforce users will gain access to:

Multi-modal AI capabilities – Agents can process and interpret text, images, and audio, enhancing automation in industries such as insurance and logistics.

– Agents can process and interpret text, images, and audio, enhancing automation in industries such as insurance and logistics. Expanded contextual memory – A 2-million-token context window allows AI agents to retain and reference extensive information, improving accuracy and efficiency.

– A 2-million-token context window allows AI agents to retain and reference extensive information, improving accuracy and efficiency. Real-time automation – AI-powered workflows will enable businesses to streamline complex processes, reducing operational costs.

For example, an insurance provider could use Agentforce with Gemini to analyze damage claims, interpret photos, and respond to customer inquiries via text-to-speech, accelerating claim resolutions.

The Salesforce Platform, including Agentforce, Data Cloud, and Customer 360, will now operate on Google Cloud’s AI-optimized infrastructure, offering businesses greater flexibility and security. Features such as dynamic grounding, zero data retention, and toxicity detection will be integrated through Salesforce’s Einstein Trust Layer.

Additionally, Salesforce customers will soon be able to purchase Salesforce solutions directly from the Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying procurement processes and expanding deployment options.

The partnership reflects the increasing adoption of AI in enterprise solutions, with Salesforce estimating that agentic AI represents a $2 trillion market opportunity. As businesses seek to implement AI-powered automation and customer service improvements, Salesforce and Google’s collaboration aims to provide the tools needed to drive innovation and efficiency.

With Salesforce’s AI platform running on Google Cloud, organizations will have access to advanced AI capabilities, secure infrastructure, and an expanded marketplace—positioning them to compete in an increasingly AI-driven business landscape.