Salesforce to Acquire Waii, Revolutionizing Data Access with AI

Salesforce is gearing up to enhance its data management capabilities by acquiring Waii, a cutting-edge natural language-to-SQL platform. This strategic move is particularly significant for small business owners grappling with the complexities of data management, as it promises to simplify access to valuable insights that can fuel growth.

At the core of this acquisition is Waii’s innovative technology, designed to convert plain-language queries into complex SQL commands. For many small businesses, the ability to ask questions about their data—without needing to understand intricate coding or database structures—can be a game-changer. With Waii’s capabilities, owners and employees can quickly retrieve critical business insights, saving time and resources that would otherwise be spent consulting technical teams.

As businesses continue to generate large volumes of data, much of that potential value often remains untapped. Small business owners frequently find themselves stuck in a cycle of waiting for IT departments to translate data requests. This bottleneck can lead to missed opportunities for timely decision-making. Raveendrnathan Loganathan, EVP of Salesforce Data Cloud, highlighted this concern: “The future of business isn’t about having the most data; it’s about making that data speak a common language.” With the integration of Waii, Salesforce aims to make data exploration more accessible, not just for tech-savvy employees but for everyone in the organization.

One of the standout features of Waii is its dynamic metadata knowledge graph. This complex system maps out an entire business’s data landscape, understanding not just databases but also the connections between various data points. Such a comprehensive understanding allows Waii to generate highly accurate, contextually relevant queries, which can produce actionable insights. Gunther Hagleitner, co-founder and CEO of Waii, emphasized this point, stating, “We built Waii to close the gap between what people want to ask and what their data systems can understand.”

The acquisition also promises meaningful enhancements in Salesforce’s Data Cloud, which small business owners can leverage. The integration will support the development of a next-generation semantic engine for Tableau, Salesforce’s analytics platform. This means that small businesses will have access to advanced data analytics tools that interpret user intent, enabling quicker, more relevant insights into business performance.

However, while the benefits are substantial, some small business owners might face challenges with this increasingly sophisticated technology. Adopting new tools can require an initial investment in both time and resources, as staff may need training to fully utilize these capabilities. Additionally, while Waii’s technology aims to bridge the gap between technical and non-technical users, some businesses may still find navigating the complex data landscape intimidating without proper support.

Salesforce anticipates that the acquisition will wrap up in its third fiscal quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approval. This timeline allows small business owners to prepare for upcoming changes, particularly if they currently rely on Salesforce products or are planning to transition to a data-driven approach.

Overall, the potential advantages of Waii’s technology stand to make a significant impact on how small businesses handle their data. By empowering employees to engage with data directly, Salesforce’s acquisition sends a clear message: the future of business depends not just on collecting data but on making it accessible and actionable for all.

For more details on Salesforce’s acquisition and what it means for small businesses, you can read the full press release at Salesforce.