Saltbox Introduces Access Plan to Make Logistics More Accessible for Product-Based Entrepreneurs

Saltbox, the Atlanta-based co-warehousing and logistics company, announced the launch of its new Access Plan on May 22, 2025, aiming to lower the barrier of entry for small and emerging product-based businesses looking for flexible logistics and workspace solutions.

The Access Plan is a new, low-cost membership tier that allows entrepreneurs to work onsite at any Saltbox location and access key logistics services without the commitment of leasing a dedicated warehouse suite. With this plan, Saltbox seeks to broaden its reach and empower a wider range of business owners, including solopreneurs, ecommerce startups, and early-stage brands.

“At Saltbox, our mission is to remove barriers to entrepreneurship,” said Olivia Mariani, Vice President of Marketing at Saltbox. “The Access Plan reflects that mission by giving rising business owners a way to plug into our community, gain access to key logistics services, and grow their product-based business without the need for a warehouse space.”

Members of the Access Plan will benefit from a range of services and amenities across Saltbox’s nationwide network of locations. These include:

Saltbox-managed freight receiving and onsite carrier pickups

Use of open coworking desks, packing stations, and photo studios

On-site logistics support provided by Saltbox staff

Access to discounted shipping rates through the Parsel app

Member pricing for additional services like pick & pack and storage

Invitations to exclusive member programming and community events

The ability to upgrade to a dedicated warehouse suite as the business grows

The company positions the Access Plan as an ideal option for entrepreneurs who are outgrowing home-based operations and are seeking professional environments that offer flexibility and scalability. With no requirement for private warehouse space, this plan is intended to serve as a gateway to Saltbox’s broader offerings.

The Access Plan is now available at all Saltbox locations. The company says it’s especially suited for ecommerce brands needing logistical support, workspace, and a collaborative community as they build and expand.

To learn more about the Access Plan, interested business owners can visit saltbox.com/access-plans.