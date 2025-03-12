Saltbox Launches ‘Luck of the Entrepreneur’ Grant for Small Businesses

Saltbox, a leading flexible co-warehousing and logistics provider, has announced the launch of the Luck of the Entrepreneur grant to support small businesses. Timed with St. Patrick’s Day, the initiative offers financial assistance to entrepreneurs, reinforcing Saltbox’s commitment to helping small business owners scale effectively.

In response to ongoing supply chain challenges, rising costs, and operational obstacles, Saltbox is offering more than just financial aid. The company is providing access to a business community, expert logistics advice, and professional development resources to help entrepreneurs grow.

“At Saltbox, we know that success in entrepreneurship isn’t just about luck—it’s about having the right resources, space, and support to turn big ideas into reality,” said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Saltbox. “With the Luck of the Entrepreneur grant, we’re giving small business owners a boost to help them level up in 2025.”

Saltbox is awarding a $1,500 grant to one business that tours a Saltbox location by March 31. In addition, starting March 17, all new members will be entered into a monthly drawing for $1,500 in funding. Additional prizes include free growth consulting sessions, exclusive Saltbox merchandise, and gift cards. Existing members will also have access to funding opportunities through a quarterly drawing.

“As entrepreneurs ourselves, we know firsthand the challenges that small business owners face every day,” said Katerina Cirilli, COO at Saltbox. “Saltbox was built to help logistics-enabled entrepreneurs thrive, and this grant program is another way we’re making sure they have the resources, community, and infrastructure to succeed—not just today, but for the long haul.”

How to Enter

Entrepreneurs located near any of Saltbox’s 11 locations are encouraged to tour a facility before March 31 to qualify for the grant drawing. The first winner will be announced on April 4. Current Saltbox members will be automatically entered into the new monthly and quarterly drawings beginning March 17.

For more details on the Luck of the Entrepreneur grant and how Saltbox is supporting small businesses, visit Saltbox’s website.