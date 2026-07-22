Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Lineup With New AI Tools

The attached release contained no attributed source quotations, so none were invented or paraphrased as quotes. It centers on Samsung’s new foldables, upgraded cameras and Galaxy AI features.

Samsung is betting that a foldable phone can become more than a premium gadget. With its latest Galaxy Z devices, the company is positioning the format as a mobile workspace for professionals who need to manage communications, create content and move between apps without carrying a laptop everywhere.

At its latest Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. The company also unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9.

The products combine redesigned hardware, upgraded cameras and expanded Galaxy AI features. For small business owners, the most relevant question is whether those improvements can reduce the friction of working from a phone enough to justify prices that start at $1,199.99 for the least expensive foldable in the new lineup.

Key Takeaways for Small Businesses

Samsung is expanding its foldable lineup to three models aimed at different types of users, from mobile professionals to content creators.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra includes an 8-inch main display, a 200MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Galaxy AI tools are designed to surface information, suggest next steps and help users move across supported apps with fewer interruptions.

New Samsung Knox and privacy controls give users more visibility into how AI features interact with personal data.

Pricing remains a major consideration, with the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starting at $2,099.99.

A Larger Mobile Workspace

Samsung has spent seven generations refining its foldable devices, and the new lineup reflects a broader effort to match different working styles. The Galaxy Z Fold8 centers on immersive browsing and multitasking, while the Fold8 Ultra brings the company’s Ultra specifications to a larger foldable format. The Flip8 emphasizes portability, quick interactions and self-expression.

For an owner who regularly reviews contracts, responds to customers, monitors dashboards or compares documents while traveling, the larger display could make those tasks easier. A foldable screen may also help employees work across multiple apps without repeatedly switching between them.

Samsung said the Fold8 uses new display ratios intended to support browsing, reading, gaming and video as well as more involved workflows. Its Flex Titanium technology helps the company produce thinner devices while maintaining its focus on durability.

That combination could matter to service professionals, consultants, sales teams and field workers who spend much of the day away from a desk. Still, businesses should evaluate whether a larger mobile screen would replace another device or simply add another expensive piece of hardware to manage.

Galaxy AI Moves Deeper Into Daily Work

Samsung is adapting Now Brief, Now Nudge and Gemini Intelligence for the new foldable screens. According to the company, the features can surface relevant information, identify possible next steps and help users move through supported apps with fewer interruptions.

In practice, that could help a business owner review a schedule, catch up on updates or take action on information without opening several apps manually. The value will depend on which apps a company uses, how consistently the features work across those apps and whether employees are comfortable relying on AI-generated recommendations.

Samsung also highlighted additional privacy and security controls, including Samsung Knox, Personal Data Engine, Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection and an AI Assistant Activity dashboard. Those tools are intended to give professionals clearer visibility and control as Galaxy AI becomes more integrated into everyday use.

Small businesses handling customer records, payment information, employee data or confidential communications should still review permissions and internal policies before using AI features for sensitive work. A dashboard can improve transparency, but it does not replace careful data governance or employee training.

Camera Upgrades Target Mobile Content Creation

The Fold8 Ultra includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, improved Nightography and 8K video recording. The Flip8 pairs a 50MP camera with FlexCam and Samsung’s ProVisual Engine.

Those features could appeal to retailers, restaurants, real estate professionals, contractors and creators who produce social media posts, product photos or short-form video without a dedicated camera crew. The Flip8’s foldable design may also make it easier to frame hands-free shots or record content from different angles.

However, more camera capability does not automatically produce better marketing. Businesses will still need clear messaging, consistent branding and an efficient process for editing, approving and publishing content. Owners should also consider storage needs and file-transfer workflows when recording high-resolution video.

Wearables Focus on Health and All-Day Use

The new Galaxy Watch lineup extends Samsung’s AI strategy to personal health and fitness. The Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 use Samsung’s BioActive Sensor and AI-powered features to provide insights related to sleep, activity, cardiovascular health and recovery.

Features include Sleep Apnea, Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index and Hearing. The Watch Ultra2 is aimed at performance-focused users and includes rugged construction, outdoor tracking, diving capabilities, an 800mAh battery and brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The Watch9 uses a lighter aluminum design, offers brightness of up to 3,000 nits and targets everyday wellness.

For business owners who spend long hours working, traveling or moving between job sites, the watches may offer a convenient way to track activity and routines. Their usefulness will vary by user, and companies considering wearables for employees should think carefully about privacy expectations and whether health data has any place in a workplace program.

Pricing, Availability and Purchase Incentives

Samsung said all five products are available for preorder through major carriers and retailers, including Amazon, AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung.com, T-Mobile and Verizon. General availability begins August 7, 2026.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at $2,099.99, the Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at $1,899.99 and the Galaxy Z Flip8 starts at $1,199.99.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is priced at $699.99. The Galaxy Watch9 starts at $379.99 for the Bluetooth model and $429.99 for the LTE version.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering savings of up to $1,200 with an eligible instant trade-in. Customers without a trade-in can receive up to $200 to use toward other eligible devices when preordering through Samsung.com.

The company is also promoting its newly introduced Samsung Galaxy Card, which offers 5% cash rewards on purchases made directly with Samsung and 3% cash rewards on purchases made through Samsung Wallet. Business owners should compare those rewards with existing business credit cards, financing costs and any accounting complications before opening another account.

Samsung Care+ adds unlimited repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty coverage and certified support at home and abroad. One UI 9 also introduces a central hub for enrollment, warranty details, self-diagnostics and repair requests.

The new devices offer a clearer case for foldables as business tools, particularly for owners who multitask, travel frequently or create content from a phone. The decision will come down to workflow rather than novelty: whether the larger screens, AI assistance and camera upgrades save enough time to offset the premium price and the added responsibility of managing another AI-enabled device.

Image via Samsung