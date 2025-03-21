San Antonio Rolls Out $1.4M in Grants to Help Construction-Impacted Small Businesses

San Antonio is launching a new $1.4 million grant program to support small businesses affected by city-led construction projects, according to the latest from San Antonio Report. The initiative, presented by the city’s Economic Development Department, includes three separate grants to provide assistance before, during, and after construction.

The largest of the three, the Stabilization Construction Grant, is backed by $1 million and will offer up to $35,000 to eligible businesses along streets like South Alamo and within the Zona Cultural. To qualify, businesses must demonstrate net revenue losses from the past year. An estimated 266 businesses could benefit from this funding.

The Mitigation Construction Grant targets businesses preparing for major upcoming projects. This round focuses on the Marbach Road Streets and Drainage Project, expected to begin this fall. Grants of $2,000 will be available for up to 40 businesses to help cover marketing and signage expenses. A total of $80,000 has been allocated for this effort.

The third grant, the Accelerate Recovery Grant, supports businesses along roads where construction was recently completed, including Broadway Street and Bulverde Road. With $120,000 in funding, the program will offer $5,000 grants for up to 24 businesses to make exterior or interior improvements—such as painting, signage, or seating upgrades.

Applications for the Stabilization and Recovery grants open by May 1, while the Mitigation Grant application period begins June 2.

According to San Antonio Report, city data shows past construction-related grants improved small business survival rates, particularly in food and accommodation sectors.