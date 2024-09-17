Santander Consumer Expands Small Business Vehicle Financing Nationwide

Published: Sep 16, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

Santander Consumer has announced a significant expansion of its small business vehicle financing program, making it available to all automotive dealers on its platform.

This move positions Santander as one of the few major lenders offering small business vehicle financing at dealerships across the country, providing much-needed solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs looking to finance vehicles.

The program is designed to support businesses with fewer than 10 vehicles in their fleet, such as small franchises and startups. It aims to fill a gap in the market where dealers have had limited financing options for business applications.

Now, small business owners can submit financing applications and secure vehicle financing directly at dealerships, opening up new opportunities for both businesses and dealerships nationwide.

Santander Consumer’s program is tailored to streamline the vehicle financing process, making it more accessible for both dealers and small businesses. This comprehensive offering ensures that dealerships can provide financing solutions for small business customers, helping these businesses manage their transportation needs and continue growing.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years.

