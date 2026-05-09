SAP to Acquire Prior Labs to Lead in Tabular Foundation Models for AI

SAP SE is taking a bold step into the future of artificial intelligence by announcing its acquisition of Prior Labs, a pioneer in Tabular Foundation Models (TFMs). This strategic move not only highlights SAP’s commitment to advancing AI capabilities but also positions small businesses to harness the power of tailored AI solutions designed specifically for structured data.

With plans to invest over €1 billion over the next four years, SAP aims to scale Prior Labs into a leading frontier AI lab focused on the structured data critical to today’s business operations. The transition creates an opportunity for small business owners to integrate cutting-edge AI technology into their practices, encouraging smarter decision-making and improved operational efficiencies.

Philipp Herzig, SAP’s CTO, emphasized the significance of this acquisition, stating, “Early on, SAP recognized that the greatest untapped opportunity in enterprise AI wasn’t large language models; it was AI built for the structured data that runs the world’s businesses.” This assertion underscores SAP’s focus on developing AI that fully understands and predicts outcomes based on analytical trends in tabular data—an essential aspect of many small businesses’ operations.

The technology that Prior Labs brings can accurately predict business outcomes related to payment delays, supplier risks, customer churn, and upsell opportunities. By utilizing TFMs, small business owners can transition from relying on rudimentary big data analysis to impressive predictions tailored specifically for their operational needs.

A key benefit for small businesses is the user-friendly interface that enables users to pose questions in natural language and run predictive analyses without needing advanced data science skills. The ability to generate “what-if” scenarios allows small business owners to make informed decisions swiftly—resulting in not just time savings but also potential cost reductions.

Prior Labs also offers an open-source tool, TabPFN, which has garnered over 3 million downloads, showing its popularity among developers looking to leverage AI for tabular data applications. SAP’s commitment to supporting this open-source strategy ensures small businesses can access robust, adaptable tools for their needs.

While the potential benefits are significant, small business owners may also want to consider the challenges associated with integrating new AI technologies. Adapting to advanced AI systems might require training staff or possibly hiring new talent, which could stretch limited resources. Furthermore, as with any new technology, there’s an inherent risk involving data privacy and compliance, especially with GDPR regulations already impacting many businesses across Europe.

As SAP and Prior Labs work to deliver TFMs with enhanced predictive capabilities, businesses that adapt early may find themselves reaping rewards that position them ahead of their competitors. With TFMs designed to understand tabular data natively, these tools will be capable of integrating statistical reasoning directly from data, providing insights that move beyond mere correlation to deeper levels of causation.

Frank Hutter, CEO of Prior Labs, shared his enthusiasm for the new phase of their journey, stating, “Joining the SAP family gives us the resources, data environment, and customer reach to take this category to its full potential.” For small business owners, this means access to an arsenal of advanced AI tools that can translate complex data into actionable insights.

As the transaction is anticipated to close in Q2 or Q3 of 2026, it’s essential for small business owners to stay informed about these developments. By embracing tailored AI solutions such as those emerging from this acquisition, small businesses can take significant steps toward evolving their operations and leveraging their data effectively.

Small business owners keen on exploring these advancements can find more information on SAP’s plans and Prior Labs’ innovative models by visiting SAP News Center. The future of AI for structured data is bright, and those willing to adapt may find themselves leading the charge in their respective industries.