SBA 2024 GAFC Stage One Winners, Up to $3 Million in Prizes

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has just announced the winners of the first stage of the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC). This competition gave away up to $3 million in prizes to help entrepreneurs from underserved communities in important science and technology fields. Each winner got $50,000 in prize money for their effective and inclusive methods of promoting a successful, cooperative national innovation support network.

The winners of GAFC Stage One were chosen from a group of candidates who showed innovative ways to advance small business research and development (R&D) in three main areas: National and Economic Security, Domestic Manufacturing and Production, and Sustainability and Biotechnology. The winners come from 41 U.S. states and territories, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, with 65% being first-time recipients.

“SBA’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition Stage One winners join the SBA’s incredible network of entrepreneurial support organizations contributing to America’s innovative startup ecosystem, ensuring the next generation of science and technology-based innovations scale into thriving businesses,” said Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. “In its tenth year of driving our nation’s innovation ecosystem forward, this competition provides a unique opportunity to recognize the critical importance of those who help entrepreneurs from all backgrounds access opportunities to scale and grow.”

The winners from Stage One will now have a chance to take part in Stage Two of the competition, where they can win an additional $50,000 to $150,000 in cash prizes to help move their R&D into the market. Stage Two applications will open in June, and the SBA plans to announce the 2024 winners by September.

Since it started in 2014, Growth Accelerator Fund Competition has given 427 prizes totaling more than $26 million to 314 unique winners across the U.S. and its territories.

Stage One Winners

Here are the Stage One winners:

National and Economic Security

Ala: The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship

Calif.: Starburst Accelerator

Colo. Catalyst Accelerator

Idaho.: Trailhead

Ind.: Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and Indiana Center for Emerging Technologies

La.: Maven Scouts

Md: Rural Autonomous Innovation Network (RAIN), Association of University Research Parks (AURP)

Mich.: BBC Entrepreneurial Training and Consulting*

Miss.: Innovate Mississippi

Mo.: Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation

Mont.: Early-Stage Montana

Neb.: Invest Nebraska

N.M.: University of New Mexico and NewSpace Nexus

Okla.: Metro Technology Centers

Pa.: The Crenshaw Institute of Applied Science and Technology

Texas: Capital Factory

Va.: Tambourine Innovation Ventures

Domestic Manufacturing and Production

Ariz.: Startup Tucson

Ark.: Endeavor NWA Entrepreneurs

Washington, D.C.: National Disability Institute

Fla.: Florida Institute of Technology and International Business Innovation Association

Hawaii: XLR8HI

Md.: Salisbury University – Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship

Mich.: Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council and BBC Entrepreneurial Training and Consulting*

N.Y.: FuzeHub and Southern Tier High Technology Incubator, Inc.

N.C: RIoT and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

N.D.: Grand Farm Research and Education Initiative, Inc.

S.C.: TechConnect

Utah: Utah Advanced Materials Manufacturing Institute

Wash.: 360 Social Impact Studios

Sustainability and Biotechnology

Alaska: Spruce Root, Inc.

Calif.: Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

Conn.: The Community Foundation-Mission Investments Company

Washington, D.C.: Women in Engineering ProActive Network

Ill.: University of Illinois Research Park, LLC

Maine: Central Maine Growth Council and Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Mass.: SeaAhead, Inc.

Mich.: BBC Entrepreneurial Training and Consulting*

Minn.: RuralWorks Partners, LLC

N.Y.: The Research Foundation for SUNY New Paltz’s School of Business

N.C.: Eva Garland Consulting, LLC

Ohio: Bounce Innovation Hub

Ore.: VertueLab and Oregon Health and Science University

Pa.: University City Science Center

P.R.: CARBONO3 LLC

Tenn.: BioTN Foundation, Inc. and Native American Investment and Capital Alliance

Texas: Health Wildcatters and Impact Hub Houston

Utah: Altitude Lab

Vt.: LaunchVT

Va.: FedTech

W. Va.: U.S. Research Impact Alliance Corp.

Wyo.: University of Wyoming

*SBIR in all three theme areas.

For more information about the Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and how to connect with a Stage Two Growth Accelerator Partnership, please visit SBA Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (americasseedfund.us)