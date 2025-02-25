SBA Administrator Loeffler Outlines Day One Priorities, Focuses on Accountability and Economic Growth

Newly confirmed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler issued a memo on her first day in office, outlining her priorities to restructure the agency into what she calls an “America First engine for free enterprise.” Loeffler emphasized reducing bureaucracy, eliminating fraud, and aligning SBA policies with President Trump’s agenda to support small businesses.

Loeffler’s memo cited fraud, waste, and mismanagement as key issues she intends to tackle immediately. The SBA will conduct an independent financial audit after failing to complete satisfactory audits in recent years. Additionally, the agency will:

Institute a zero-tolerance fraud policy, appointing a Fraud Czar to investigate pandemic-era fraud and recover lost taxpayer funds.

Restore underwriting standards for loan programs, reversing practices that have compromised the solvency of SBA’s 7(a) lending program and other public-private initiatives.

Ban illegal aliens from receiving SBA assistance, consistent with President Trump’s executive order on taxpayer funding.

Restrict access to SBA programs for foreign nationals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and other hostile entities.

Loeffler emphasized domestic manufacturing and economic independence as central to her vision for the SBA. In her memo, she announced that the Office of International Trade will be transformed into the Office of Manufacturing and Trade, shifting focus to rebuilding American supply chains and job creation. The SBA will also:

Support small manufacturers and promote “Made in America” initiatives.

Enforce President Trump’s executive orders, including the elimination of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) programs within the agency.

Partner with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to streamline operations and reduce bureaucratic costs.

Loeffler’s memo outlines workforce changes and regulatory reforms, aligning the agency’s policies with broader efforts by the Trump administration. Effective immediately, the SBA will:

Mandate full-time, in-office work for all SBA employees, following Trump’s Return to In-Person Work memorandum.

Evaluate workforce reductions and advisory board overhauls to improve agency efficiency.

Cut regulatory burdens by fully staffing the Office of Advocacy, tasked with identifying and eliminating federal regulations that hinder small businesses.

The memo outlines several initiatives to support small businesses while ensuring fair competition in federal contracting. Key actions include:

Ending partisan voter registration activities, reversing an agreement with Michigan’s Secretary of State.

Relocating SBA regional offices out of sanctuary cities, focusing on accessibility and cost efficiency.

Returning federal contracting goals for Small Disadvantaged Businesses (8(a) program) to statutory levels, reversing increases implemented by the previous administration.

Improving SBA technology, cybersecurity, and customer service, including potential AI applications to streamline services.

Loeffler framed her tenure as a return to the SBA’s core mission—supporting job creation, disaster relief, and economic growth. She signaled that the agency will prioritize transparency, fiscal responsibility, and reduced federal intervention in small business operations.

“It’s a new day at the SBA,” Loeffler said. “We will uphold the highest standards of accountability, performance, and integrity, ensuring taxpayer dollars are safeguarded, not squandered.”