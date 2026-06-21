SBA and GSA Crack Down on Foreign Goods Mislabeling as ‘Made in America’

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently took decisive action aimed at protecting American manufacturers, significantly benefiting small business owners across the country. Following a directive from President Trump during the White House Small Business Summit, the SBA, in collaboration with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), announced the removal of nearly two dozen foreign products fraudulently labeled as “Made in America” from the GSA Advantage! procurement platform.

This initiative tackles the crucial issue of misrepresentation in the federal procurement process, where foreign companies have exploited domestic labeling laws to secure contracts meant for American businesses. For small manufacturers, the impact of this crackdown cannot be overstated.

According to SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, “As part of our commitment to rebuilding American industry and supply chains, the Trump SBA believes that every taxpayer dollar spent by the federal government should go to support American businesses, workers, and products.” This statement underscores the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending, ensuring that taxpayer resources aid domestic enterprises.

One of the key players in this scenario is Sherrill Manufacturing, the only U.S. producer of stainless steel flatware that is 100% made in America. Co-Founder and CEO Matthew Roberts emphasized the company’s commitment to American manufacturing. “Since purchasing the facility in 2005, we have been proud to continue that tradition of American manufacturing and craftsmanship here in Sherrill, New York,” he stated. The removal of false claims not only levels the playing field but also supports American workers who rely on these jobs for their livelihoods.

The initiative has significant practical applications for small business owners. By reinforcing the importance of true domestic sourcing, the SBA enhances the competitiveness of businesses like Sherrill Manufacturing that rely on a consistent commitment to American labor and materials. This action is particularly beneficial for sectors where federal contracts are vital, such as manufacturing, construction, and defense. The removal of misleading foreign products safeguards the integrity of the federal procurement process and protects domestic businesses from unfair competition.

However, along with the benefits, there are challenges that small business owners should consider. While the crackdown on false claims is beneficial, the compliance requirements and verification processes for domestic sourcing can place additional burdens on small businesses. Maintaining documentation and proving compliance with sourcing laws can be resource-intensive, particularly for companies without a dedicated compliance department.

Moreover, as the FBI increases its efforts to address false claims related to “Made in America” certifications, it is critical for small business owners to stay informed about these regulations. The FBI has established systems for reporting suspicious claims, which places both responsibility and accountability on business owners. They can report potential violations to the FBI’s Financial Crimes Section or through an anonymous tips line.

The SBA has introduced numerous initiatives to empower small manufacturers, who represent a vast majority of the industry. Recent programs include a 90% loan guarantee for manufacturers, the waiver of loan fees for specific manufacturing NAICS codes in Fiscal Year 2026, and a unique loan program dedicated to American manufacturers. These efforts aim to provide the necessary financial avenues for small businesses to thrive amidst a challenging landscape.

In a time when global supply chains are under scrutiny, and national security concerns over reliance on foreign products are growing, the SBA’s actions reaffirm the importance of supporting American industry. By ensuring adherence to domestic sourcing requirements and rooting out impostors in the procurement system, the SBA is working to protect the interests of genuine American businesses.

The ripple effect of these actions extends beyond just the removal of foreign products. Small business owners can look forward to a more equitable procurement landscape that favors honesty and transparency. As government agencies comply with the Buy American Act and related laws, they will also have access to quality products that are manufactured domestically, thereby strengthening the U.S. economy as a whole.

For small business owners eager to learn more about these initiatives and the support available through the SBA, additional resources can be found at SBA.