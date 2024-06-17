SBA Announces $30 Million Grant Funding for Women’s Business Centers

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced $30 million in grant funding for Women’s Business Centers (WBCs). This initiative aims to expand the WBC network, support the opening of a WBC in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and provide specialized funding for WBCs focusing on federal contracting and childcare businesses.

Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman highlighted the importance of this funding, stating that the expanded WBC network will better support women entrepreneurs. She noted that virtual counseling and training services will now be available to women-owned small businesses across the country, increasing access for those in rural areas, tribal lands, and military families.

The specialized WBCs will join a network of 152 in-person WBCs across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Non-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status that provide entrepreneurial services to women, especially those in socially and economically disadvantaged areas, are eligible to apply for funding.

Eligible organizations can receive up to $150,000 to open and operate a WBC. The four funding opportunities include:

Supporting women business owners in government contracting, assisting with application readiness for certification in the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) Programs, procurement assistance, and entrepreneurial development. Providing entrepreneurial development services to women-owned small businesses focused on child care services. Offering general entrepreneurial development services to women, emphasizing socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs in areas outside the geographical reach of existing WBCs, with the option to provide mostly or entirely virtual services. Supporting the opening of a WBC in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Christina Hale, Assistant Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership, emphasized the impact of these new centers, stating, “Every new WBC helps open doors for women entrepreneurs who need access to training and practical assistance to stand up and grow their small businesses. By investing in women’s economic potential, the SBA is fostering innovation, creating jobs, and strengthening our communities.”

A virtual WBC Applicant Workshop will provide more information to organizations interested in these grant opportunities. Details on this event will be listed in the Notice of Funding Opportunity. Questions can be directed to the SBA’s Office of Women’s Business Ownership at owbo@sba.gov.