Loeffler Urges Newsom to Request Disaster Aid for L.A. Small Businesses Hit by Riots

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to request a federal disaster declaration to assist small businesses impacted by recent riots in Los Angeles.

Loeffler called on Newsom to submit a request for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Declaration, which would allow the agency to begin distributing emergency aid to businesses affected by looting and property destruction that erupted amid ongoing civil unrest.

“We’re giving Gavin Newsom the opportunity to stop siding with criminal illegal aliens and start siding with law-abiding Americans – many of whom have lost everything to the violent and destructive riots across Los Angeles,” Loeffler said. “Although local leaders are allowing Los Angeles to burn, federal partners are ready to help American citizens rebuild.”

The SBA stated it has already provided California with the necessary documentation to initiate the EIDL process. Once the state submits the request, eligible small businesses could apply for low-interest loans of up to $2 million to recover from economic and physical damages.

Loeffler also cited safety concerns as the reason for the SBA’s recent decision to relocate its Regional Office out of Los Angeles, citing the city’s non-cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ongoing violence in the downtown area. The agency noted that U.S. Marines have been deployed to help restore order.

The SBA emphasized its readiness to swiftly approve any disaster declaration submitted by the governor to aid affected business owners.