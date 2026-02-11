SBA Eases Rebuilding for California Wildfire Survivors with New Rules

As the recovery efforts from last year’s catastrophic wildfires in California continue, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has taken decisive action to cut through the red tape that has hindered rebuilding in Los Angeles. The new regulatory guidance allows builders to self-certify compliance with state and local rebuilding requirements, streamlining the recovery process for disaster-affected areas.

In a press release, SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler shared, “The residents of Los Angeles were faced with massive tragedy in 2025 – and the nightmare has continued for over a year as state and local permitting backlogs prevented them from rebuilding thousands of homes and businesses.” This initiative aligns with President Trump’s Executive Order 14277 aimed at accelerating recovery efforts following the Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

With over $3.2 billion in SBA disaster relief already allocated for Southern California, this development presents an enormous opportunity for small business owners and homeowners who have been trapped in a bureaucratic standstill. The fallout from the wildfires left more than 16,000 properties destroyed, yet fewer than 3,000 rebuild permits have been issued in Los Angeles. Many survivors remain in temporary housing, with nearly 75% of Pacific Palisades residents still displaced.

Under the new guidance, if a borrower experiences permitting delays exceeding 60 days, they can move forward with rebuilding by having their builder self-certify compliance with applicable regulations. This option allows survivors to leverage the financial resources available through the SBA, significantly reducing the timeframe to expedite rebuilding efforts.

Key benefits of this regulatory change include:

Immediate Access to Funds : By bypassing local permitting hurdles, small business owners and homeowners can start reconstruction as soon as possible, putting SBA funding to practical use.

: By bypassing local permitting hurdles, small business owners and homeowners can start reconstruction as soon as possible, putting SBA funding to practical use. Facilitation of Recovery : The streamlined process aims to mitigate the psychological and economic burden on affected communities, offering a clearer path to recovery.

: The streamlined process aims to mitigate the psychological and economic burden on affected communities, offering a clearer path to recovery. Reduced Bureaucracy: This initiative minimizes dependency on local agencies, allowing individuals to regain control over their rebuilding efforts.

For builders and borrowers, the process to take advantage of this option is straightforward. They must provide the SBA with two key documents: a Disaster Loan Modification application and a Builder’s Certification. These documents amend the borrower’s Loan Authorization, allowing construction to commence without the typical local approvals.

However, there are important considerations that small business owners should keep in mind. First, there is a strict requirement for honesty in the certification process. Any false statements or misrepresentations could incur serious civil and criminal penalties. Borrowers must ensure they adhere to all health, safety, and building codes, as well as complete necessary inspections, to prevent future complications.

Additionally, while this guidance addresses current issues in Los Angeles, it sets a precedent for similar circumstances in any future disaster-related scenarios across the nation. Small business owners need to remain vigilant about local and federal regulations in their areas.

As small businesses strive for recovery amidst bureaucratic challenges, it is crucial to stay informed about resources provided by the SBA. The urgency of rebuilding, particularly in disaster-stricken regions, necessitates quick action and clear navigation of financial and regulatory landscapes.

For those interested in the self-certification option to bypass local permitting delays, additional information is available at the SBA’s official site: SBA Guidance on Bypassing Permitting Delays.

This new initiative not only represents a lifeline for individual borrowers but also signifies a broader commitment to facilitating recovery for communities devastated by disaster. The move is a crucial step towards restoring hope and stability in areas that need it most.