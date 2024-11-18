SBA Encourages Shoppers to Support Local Businesses on Small Business Saturday with “Gift Big, Shop Local” Campaign

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the kickoff of its Season of Small Business holiday campaign, beginning with the 15th annual Small Business Saturday on November 30, 2024. The event, founded by American Express, encourages consumers to support local small businesses during the holiday season. This year’s theme, “Gift Big, Shop Local,” emphasizes the importance of shopping small and supporting entrepreneurs nationwide.

“Small Business Saturday has become America’s call to action to support the backbone of our economy and heart of our communities – our small businesses,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. “America’s incredible entrepreneurs create jobs, drive innovation, and strengthen our communities, shaping the unique character of neighborhoods across America. This year, as we continue to enjoy an unprecedented Small Business Boom, I encourage everyone to Gift Big and Shop Local by supporting local businesses and the millions of hardworking Americans behind them.”

Celebrating 15 Years of Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday, which takes place the Saturday following Thanksgiving, has grown into a nationwide movement. Since its founding in 2010, the event has generated an estimated $201 billion in spending at independent retailers and restaurants, according to American Express. The SBA began supporting the event in 2011 to drive consumer spending at independently owned businesses in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The SBA’s Season of Small Business extends beyond Small Business Saturday, encouraging consumers to support local businesses throughout the holiday season. During the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. has experienced nearly 20 million new business applications, many of which were driven by women and people of color, highlighting the continued strength and diversity of America’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Showcasing Small Business Support

The SBA is encouraging shoppers to share their small business experiences on social media throughout the season using the following hashtags:

#ShopSmall

#SmallBizSaturday

#ShopLocal

#IShoppedSmall

#GiftBigShopLocal

These posts celebrate the contributions of small businesses to their communities and inspire others to participate.